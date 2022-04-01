Rymir Satterthwaite Files Another NJ Ethics Grievance Against Multiple Attorneys in High Profile Case involving Fraud

Attorneys who Engaged in Criminal Activity while using the Legal System to Advance there Agenda Must Be Investigated

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did Attorneys in a High Profile Case Use the Court’s Legal System to Carry Out Criminal activity and fraud? Rymir Satterthwaite alleges Attorneys, Lise Fisher Hark, Ned Hark(Philadelphia) and Kenneth L. Winters in Florham Park, NJ of Jardim, Meisner & Susser, P.C. Law firm have been reported to ethics board for the fifth(5) time in their involvement with allegations of court fraud. He also has filed criminal complaints with municipality and believes the Mann Act may be the cause for cover ups by attorneys and court. See his video below.Information provided to the court establishes good faith belief that these attorneys may have engaged in unethical acts and that court’s legal system was used in furtherance of these activities. Other parties consist of Wanda Satterthwaite and Shawn Carter aka Jay Z.Attorneys cannot promote, encourage or participate in any statements that are not true in the court room as Officers of the Court.The New Jersey Ethics Board director, William B. Ziff is keeping a close look at the case base on some prior concerns.The overarching goal of the attorney disciplinary system is to protect the public from unfit lawyers and to promote public confidence in the legal system. A grievance is initially handled by the DEC Secretary.“The Supreme Court of New Jersey has held that persons who file grievances “may speak publicly regarding the fact that a grievance was filed, the content of that grievance, and the result of the process.” Rule 1:20-9(h) R.M. v. Supreme Court of New Jersey, 185 N.J. 208 (2005). This grievance is Civil Law matter under case no. L-4749-14 & FD-04-186-14(Civil Law)About FCLU We work by using all facets of the law, congressional hearings, public forums and all resources to ensure that the rules and regulations of family law, be implemented in a modern and fair manner. Our “One Voice” model consolidates and galvanizes the voices of all who have experienced the anguish and inequalities of our current family court system.****Social Justice Group - This is a News Reporting Organization that provides a platform for individuals/groups to post their opinions, be it a blog post, video, or social media post.The views expressed or opinion disclaimer:The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author’s and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the website or its affiliates. All persons are entitled to “freedom of speech and expression”.

