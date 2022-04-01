Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,664 in the last 365 days.

Rymir Satterthwaite Files Another NJ Ethics Grievance Against Multiple Attorneys in High Profile Case involving Fraud

Attorneys who Engaged in Criminal Activity while using the Legal System to Advance there Agenda Must Be Investigated

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did Attorneys in a High Profile Case Use the Court’s Legal System to Carry Out Criminal activity and fraud?

Rymir Satterthwaite alleges Attorneys, Lise Fisher Hark, Ned Hark(Philadelphia) and Kenneth L. Winters in Florham Park, NJ of Jardim, Meisner & Susser, P.C. Law firm have been reported to ethics board for the fifth(5) time in their involvement with allegations of court fraud. He also has filed criminal complaints with municipality and believes the Mann Act may be the cause for cover ups by attorneys and court. See his video below.

Information provided to the court establishes good faith belief that these attorneys may have engaged in unethical acts and that court’s legal system was used in furtherance of these activities. Other parties consist of Wanda Satterthwaite and Shawn Carter aka Jay Z.

Attorneys cannot promote, encourage or participate in any statements that are not true in the court room as Officers of the Court.

The New Jersey Ethics Board director, William B. Ziff is keeping a close look at the case base on some prior concerns.

The overarching goal of the attorney disciplinary system is to protect the public from unfit lawyers and to promote public confidence in the legal system. A grievance is initially handled by the DEC Secretary.

“The Supreme Court of New Jersey has held that persons who file grievances “may speak publicly regarding the fact that a grievance was filed, the content of that grievance, and the result of the process.” Rule 1:20-9(h) R.M. v. Supreme Court of New Jersey, 185 N.J. 208 (2005). This grievance is Civil Law matter under case no. L-4749-14 & FD-04-186-14(Civil Law)

About FCLU

We work by using all facets of the law, congressional hearings, public forums and all resources to ensure that the rules and regulations of family law, be implemented in a modern and fair manner. Our “One Voice” model consolidates and galvanizes the voices of all who have experienced the anguish and inequalities of our current family court system.

****
Social Justice Group - This is a News Reporting Organization that provides a platform for individuals/groups to post their opinions, be it a blog post, video, or social media post.

The views expressed or opinion disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author’s and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the website or its affiliates. All persons are entitled to “freedom of speech and expression”.

Marie Steele
FCLU Philadelphia
email us here

Rymir's Instagram Speaks on Mann Act and His Mother

You just read:

Rymir Satterthwaite Files Another NJ Ethics Grievance Against Multiple Attorneys in High Profile Case involving Fraud

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.