Opening C1mbs
C1mbs, is a company with an international vocation specialized in branding strategies which highlights charming hotels located in enchanting places.MARSEILLE, BOUCHES-DU-RHôNE, FRANCE, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C1mbs creation.
Launched amidst the confinement period, in late April 2021, but started in January 2022, C1mbs is a French start-up with an international vocation in public relations and influencers, specializing in branding strategies. The company has evolved on an international scale on the French, Italian and the UK market. It is headed by Billie Converse Dadié, French, trilingual and graduated with an MBA (Master of Business Administration) Digital Communication and Branding Strategy Manager, in Paris 15th, and is co-managed by Davide Volpe, Italian, surgeon and multilingual, who manages the international relations of the Italian and English market.
Giving back to these hotels the place they deserve
C1mbs has been created with the ambition to make exceptional trip lovers discover the beauty of some boutique hotels which are still unknown by the public. These hotels are nestled in idyllic privileged locations that many tourists struggle to find out due to the lack of visibility of these establishments.
Combining tradition with new means of communication.
C1mbs uses traditional media, namely public relations (PR) to promote the hotels which have been preliminarily selected. PR will enable clients to obtain valorizing articles that will appear in the best magazines specialized in luxury tourism. Being read by thousands of potential clients in search of well-being, comfort and unparalleled travels, these online and print magazines increase the visibility of the hotels and their chance to gain new clients.
Influence marketing.
C1mbs also collaborates with influencers in the luxury tourism industry to enhance the hotel visibility, credibility, positioning, and notoriety. Influencers are the new advertising as they are followed by thousands or even millions of people. This will enable the establishment to reach the interested people faster in France, Italy, and England, depending on its communication strategy.
«Because beauty is not necessarily where we think it is » CEO
By creating C1mbs, the founder gives hotel managers the possibility to enjoy their fabulous creation by putting them in the public eye, so that their masterpiece could be known by everyone. But she has a second wish, that of “showing these travelers in search of beautiful destinations and charming hotels that these places exist and are really accessible”, she says.
