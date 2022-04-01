New visual identity, C1mbs becomes BVP
Remaining faithful to its values, C1mbs reinvents itself through a new identity and becomes BVP (Bureau Volpe)MARSEILLE, BOUCHES-DU-RHôNE, FRANCE, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History of C1mbs. Created in 2021, and based in Marseille 8th, C1mbs (first marketing and brand strategy consulting firm) was first and foremost a marketing and brand strategy consulting firm. She then specialized in press relations to combine with the DNA and know-how of the leaders. C1mbs is now an international press relations agency specializing in the luxury tourism sector. Its ambition is to maximize the visibility of boutique hotels around the world through opinion leaders represented by press relations and influencers.
New name.
Now Volpe Press Office, this change of name has the primary objective of highlighting the identity of the creators of the company but also to better reflect the vision and expertise of the group. By opting for the name of the general manager in charge of international relations, the company demonstrates its desire to reconcile its history and its future.
New visual identity, new logo.
The company adopts a new visual identity illustrated by a new logo. Attached to the name, the icon reflects the future, the experience and the strength of the company. Deliberately colorful and luminous, the new logo combines color codes expressing elegance, luxury and wealth while reflecting the solidity and know-how of a company that is an expert in its field. Black translates elegance, luxury, experience and professionalism. White inspires positivity and improves concentration, it reflects light, illuminates and reflects the company's optimism in its ability to imagine the future. This visual identity is enriched by a signature that evokes in simple and effective terms: the promise of Bureau Volpe to offer quality, tailor-made and strategic services, specific to boutique hotels.
For further information, please visit: bureauvolpe.com
