D.C. men charged with conspiracy after alleged armed robberies

Brothers Stephon Harrigan, 28, and Aaron Harrigan, 26, as well as Tavarus Thompson, 28, were arrested this month after 25 robberies committed between Jan. 12 and Feb. 22 at locations in Northeast, Northwest and Southeast Washington as well as in Mount Rainier and Silver Spring, Md., the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. said in a statement.

The men plotted robberies of retail and commercial establishments, wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves and fleeing in vehicles that were sometimes stolen, the statement said.

The three were indicted on charges of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and sale or receipt of stolen vehicles, according to the release, while Stephon Harrigan and Thompson also were indicted on firearms-related offenses. Stephon Harrigan was also indicted on kidnapping and carjacking charges, according to prosecutors.

Attorneys for the Harrigan brothers declined to comment or could not be immediately reached for comment. Thompson, who was arrested in South Carolina, has no local attorney as of yet, according to U.S. attorney’s office spokesman Bill Miller.

At a news conference Thursday, D.C. Police Sgt. Valkyrie Finamore said the men would demand property from store employees and flee crime scenes using stolen vehicles. Two men would enter a target establishment while another would act as a lookout, according to Finamore.

Executive Assistant D.C. Police Chief Ashan Benedict said at the conference that the men were “on a run” that has come to end through “good old- fashioned detective work.”

“We pieced it together like a puzzle,” he said.

Although carjackings in the District soared from a reported 142 in 2019 to 426 in 2021, the number of robberies is “trending down,” according to Benedict.

“We’re coming for these perpetrators,” he said. “We’re putting you on notice.”

