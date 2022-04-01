Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,676 in the last 365 days.

Am I blue? WVDOH announces color scheme, informational website for Charleston interstate bridge painting project

Page Content

A series of nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps running through downtown Charleston will be painted blue with white concrete work, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced today. The painting is necessary to prolong the life of the bridges and ramps.   A dedicated website will also be created to keep the public informed about the massive project.   “This area has the highest daily traffic counts in the state of West Virginia,” said Greg Bailey, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “It’s a very visible piece of highway.”   On March 1, 2022, Blastech Enterprises Inc. was awarded a contract for $27,420,996.50 to clean and paint the series of bridges and ramps on Interstate 77 and Interstate 64. Funding is a combination of federal and state monies.   The project includes bridges over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue, and Court Street and ramps accessing Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way, and Brooks Street. Weather permitting, work on the bridges is expected to begin the week of Monday, April 4, 2022.   Contractors have planned the project with as little impact to the traveling public as possible. “However, with a project this large, there is going to be some traffic disruption,” Bailey said.   Contractors have developed a website, www.CarterBrooksIC.info, where the public will be able to find work schedules, detours, and other information about the project.

You just read:

Am I blue? WVDOH announces color scheme, informational website for Charleston interstate bridge painting project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.