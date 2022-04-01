Fran Briggs Presents The Best of Spring Reading, 2022
Unforgettable reading starts here. These authors have an extraordinary ability to reach readers with content that keeps them informed, inspired and entertained.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re looking for the perfect reading list, Fran Briggs has your selections. The American, award-winning journalist recently recognized ten books for being among the best of spring reading. The annual promotion shines the spotlight on a select group of authors from L. A., New York, and as far as the UK.
— Fran Briggs
‘The Best of Spring Reading, 2022 is organized by title; publisher; author’s name; a short synopsis, and a link for additional information and purchase. The genres include mystery romance, humor, spiritual, wisdom, poetry and urban literature.
The storytellers are stellar. They know a thing or two about penning tantalizing pieces which leave readers’ expectations of the literary world stunningly fulfilled. The books were chosen to showcase the author's literary vision through their subject, creativity, impact, influence, and quality.
"This list is not a 'greatest hits', but rather a segment of the best of spring reading for 2022,” explained Fran Briggs. “Unforgettable reading starts here. These authors have an extraordinary ability to reach readers with content that keeps them informed, inspired and entertained.”
1. No Reason or Rhyme Just Thoughts Over Time (Tranquil Moments, LLC) by Demetra Reid Using vivid and remarkable poetry, the author depicts a fascinating world by using words and stunning photographs illustrative enough to provide all the details. https://illtaketwoofeverythingplease.myshopify.com/products/book
2. Morocco or Bust August '69 (ADS, LLC) by Michael Rowland The 1969 true story of six friends and the author who back in 1969, decide to go on a holiday journey to Morocco in a clapped-out van. https://www.amazon.com/Morocco-Bust-August-Michael-Rowland-ebook/dp/B07QPNHK8M
3. First One Down (R. J. Belle Books) by Helen Gerth Mahi
In just 11 short, days, Detective Paul Sutton discovers that retirement isn't going to work out for him. https://www.amazon.com/FIRST-ONE-DOWN-Sutton-Novel-ebook/dp/B01AYRWCAE
4. Tougher Than the Rest (Avalanche Ranch Press) by Shirleen Davies
Niall MacLaren is a widower and single father focused on building MacLaren ranch into the largest in northern Arizona. He's serious about two things—his responsibility to family and his future marriage. https://www.amazon.com/Tougher-Than-Rest-MacLarens-Mountain/dp/0989677303
5. You Can (Uplift Reads) by Merci Lakesha McKinley Playful children’s book of rhyming verses fosters self-esteem in children of color. Features vibrant and eye-catching illustrations. https://www.amazon.com/You-Can-Merci-Lakesha-McKinley/dp/0578542129
6. The Harvest (Inspiration2Empower Press) by Merci L. McKinley Based on a true story, the author celebrates the Christian Faith and shares her journey with God, how He works in her life, and her relationship with Jesus Christ. https://www.amazon.com/Harvest-Merci-Lakesha-McKinley/dp/0692871454
7. Black Bear Lake (Blue Handle Publishing) by Leslie Liautaud
40-year-old stock broker, Adam Craig travels to his childhood family compound on Black Bear Lake with hopes of reconciling with his past. https://www.amazon.com/Black-Bear-Lake-Leslie-Liautaud-ebook/dp/B09VPRG6J7
8. Give Me Strength by Kenneth Gayten (KennethGayten.com). Readers learn how to free themselves to be who they want to be, not who they were set up to be. https://www.amazon.com/Give-Me-Strength-Kenneth-Gayten/dp/1514184761
9. Casualty of Silence (Lyons & Grant Multimedia, LLC) by Ernestine Moore
The true story of how a little girl grows up struggling to deal with a crime she didn't commit https://www.amazon.com/Casualty-Silence-Ernestine-Moore/dp/0983717273
10. Give Me Grace (Kate McCarthy) by Kate McCarthy
Despite the friends, women, and the muscle car he spent years restoring, Casey Daniels' past still eats away at him. https://www.amazon.com/Give-Me-Grace-Kate-McCarthy/dp/0987526170
