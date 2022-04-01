Autonomous Aircraft Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous aircraft market size is expected grow from $ 0.71 billion in 2021 to $ 0.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s autonomous aircraft market research the market is expected to reach $ 1.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. The advancement in artificial intelligence is a key factor driving the autonomous aircraft market growth.

The global autonomous aircraft market consists of sales of autonomous aircraft, and related services, which are used as personal air vehicle and passenger air vehicle. Autonomous aircraft is an unmanned aircraft that does not require pilot interference in-flight management.

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Segments

The global autonomous aircraft market is segmented:

By Technology: Increasingly Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing

By Application: Cargo Aircraft, Passenger Aircraft

By End User: Commercial, Defense

By Geography: The global autonomous aircrafts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous aircraft global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous aircraft market, autonomous aircraft market share, autonomous aircraft global market segments and geographies, autonomous aircraft global market players, autonomous aircraft global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous aircraft market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Raytheon Company, AeroVironment Inc., Saab AB, BAE Systems, and Aeronautics Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

