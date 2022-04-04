Capital Numbers Rated India’s Growth Champion 2022 by The Economic Times
The Economic Times and Statista announced Capital Numbers as India’s Growth Champion 2022 for generating impressive revenues between 2018 and 2021.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, the leading web, mobile, and software development company, is an Economic Times Growth Champion 2022. It has met the Gold standards of excellence and showed exemplary performance during unprecedented times.
The Economic Times selected the winners based on their ability to generate pure, organic growth in the last three years. The ET team and Statista assessed the participants’ business potential to impact India’s economic progress.
Capital Numbers is proud to stand out in this list, ticking off all the relevant criteria. It showed an Absolute Growth Rate of 134.9%, making it one of the best of India Inc.
Capital Numbers’ art of consistently growing from strength to strength, year after year, also deserves mention. Especially when multiple dynamic changes were happening in the market, and things started looking bleak, Capital Numbers bounced back and seized every opportunity to thrive.
Amidst multiple crises, many firms couldn’t catch the right sentiment and move forward. It was important to stay resilient during these times. And Capital Numbers was able to do that successfully. Currently, it is among the crème de la crème of companies that contribute to India’s economic growth and development.
Capital Numbers is put under the spotlight by the Economic Times for the third year in a row, and quite deservingly so. The company feels even more grateful to the ET team, therefore.
There were other companies from Fintech, eCommerce, Health, and Technology sectors vying for the ET rank. Each company proved its mettle. Each one stayed strong even when the COVID scene got worse.
To be one among these nation builders shows Capital Numbers’ ability to adapt and how. Because of its evolved practices and unmatched software development outsourcing services, it attracts global clients today.
It is already one of India’s leading MSMEs and Clutch Leaders. This ET award has added another feather to its cap. The company hopes to move upwards from here. It is confident of pivoting better than others if other disruptions come in the way again.
If you are keen to partner with us and take your software development project a step forward, reach out to us for more.
____________________________________________________________________________
About India’s Growth Champions 2022
The Economic Times and Statista produced – for the third time – a special report on India‘s Growth Champions in 2022. In preparation for this, The Economic Times and Statista shortlisted and awarded only those companies with solid revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. The list ranked the changemakers that have played crucial roles in boosting the country’s economic development.
To know more, visit this link.
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers specializes in web, mobile, and software application development services for customers worldwide. It has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to many businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Kargo, SDL, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
____________________________________________________
Mukul Gupta
Capital Numbers
+91 33 4003 2103
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other