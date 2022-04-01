Rhonda Farrah of Help Me Rhonda Now to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does a PTA mom find herself in prison for six years?

From incarceration and financial ruin to cancer and divorce, Rhonda Farrah emerged empowered.

“I made some very poor choices with people who were not reputable, and I did not do my due diligence. I take total responsibility for that,” recalls Rhonda. “I missed every holiday with my daughter and my family for six years, but I needed to be incarcerated in order to be liberated, to regain my sense of self.”

While incarcerated, Rhonda became an advocate and teacher for her fellow women inmates to make some Life changes…and truly Live the best Life they could regardless of their circumstances. What followed was a journey of transformation.

“I realized that the only person I could take responsibility for was myself. That’s when I began the journey of helping people help themselves,” recalls Rhonda. “I was coaching women to lead a better life and understand the strength within to help themselves. In some cases as part of an already in place program to get their sentences reduced by a year.”

With a background in psychotherapy, Rhonda began coaching upon her release in 2005.

“I was in a prison physically, but many people are in prison mentally, spiritually, emotionally,” says Rhonda. “It’s my life goal to help others conquer their most negative habits and build new, healthy and successful lives for themselves based on their needs and desires.”

Today, Rhonda is a Lifestyle Empowerment Alchemist and the founder of Help Me Rhonda Now, where she assists people in living the life they desire.

“We all have sorrows in life. We all have adversity, and I also believe we call all of it forward so that we can learn the lessons we have been brought here to learn,” says Rhonda. “It is our joys as well as our sorrows, the good stuff as well as the not so good stuff, that will either serve us or not serve us. I chose to empower myself to take the good and the not so good and make it work for me.”

“I'm passionate about awakening hearts and minds, and especially the Spirit,” says Rhonda. “This authentic power truly resides within each one of us. It's the way to a better and more meaningful Life.”

