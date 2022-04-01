The Biden Administration’s Announcement of a New Rule to Process Asylum Claims and Montgomery County’s Road to the Primary Elections will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, April 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 31, 2022

“Padres Latinos Conectados Group” at Identity, Inc. will also be a topic of discussion in this week’s edition

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Kelley Ortega, immigration attorney at Jaime Barron Immigration Law Group; Gilberto Zelaya, community engagement and public information officer at Montgomery County Board of Elections; Diana Silva, program manager at Identity, Inc.; Yoicy Quintero, parent and community engagement facilitator at Identity, Inc. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

The Biden administration has announced new procedures to expedite the asylum process. Immigration Attorney, Kelley Ortega will explain the new rules announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) that would allow officers at the border to conduct screenings of asylum seekers. Moreover, Ortega will also discuss how the new procedures will impact migrants already living in the United States with pending asylum cases. In addition, a new settlement in the Central American Resource Center v. Cuccinelli lawsuit gives eligible Temporary Protection Status (TPS) holders the opportunity to obtain permanent residence. Attorney Ortega will explain which individuals are eligible for an adjustment of status.

The second part of the show includes a discussion about how to participate in the upcoming primary elections. The Montgomery County Board of Elections is recruiting bilingual election judges from all political affiliations. Gilberto Zelaya, community engagement and public information officer, will discuss the qualification requirements for those interested in taking part in this civic event. Zelaya will also explain how to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot.

Lastly, the non-profit organization Identity, Inc. is hosting “Padres Latinos Conectados.” This group provides eight virtual sessions in Spanish to help migrant parents navigate their children’s school system. The goal of this group is to empower Hispanic parents who may feel intimated by language barriers. Diana Silva and Yoicy Quinteros will invite parents and guardians to join this annual group, which is available at no cost to Montgomery County residents.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

