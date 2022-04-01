Jilaine Swim and Cynthia Cristilli Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Jilaine Swim, Of Brooke Shannon Company Cynthia Cristilli, Founder, Co-Director and Facilitator of the Emmy-award winning training company Life Theatre Services

Jilaine Swim, Of Brooke Shannon Company. Cynthia Cristilli, Founder, Co-Director & Facilitator of the Emmy-award winning training company Life Theatre Services.

When it comes to researching whether or not their idea has already been created it is important to analyze the company, customer, competitor and the collaborator” — Jilaine Swim, Of Brooke Shannon Company

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? We’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

There is a logical outline to go by when creating a business. First, you want to select a business idea. Second, you need to research the industry, market, customers, and the competition around your idea. Third, gather a startup cost analysis where you would evaluate your personal financial circumstances and match your start up needs to financial reality. Fourth, would be to write up your business plan. This is where you would organize your market research information and written documents that contain the goals and methods of the business and portraying the potential time frame that these goals would be met. Fifth step is to have a startup checklist which includes branding, legal entity and registration, licensing, state and federal tax registration, and business insurance. Once you have that secured and locked in that is when you can start your business where you can see your idea turn into a reality and finally land in the customer’s hands.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

Timing is everything. It is important to use your time wisely and make sure you’re prioritizing the tasks for the week effectively.

Wear a lot of hats. Going into starting my business I thought I could have my main focus in designing swimwear, but I jumped into the deep end of the pool and had to learn quickly and be able to take on different tasks that came my way. That could be anything from content creation to dealing with accountants and attorneys.

Giving hard feedback. Having the ability to give constructive criticism to your coworkers in a civil manner is crucial when being a leader. It is important to not be a pushover and be able to prioritize your goals while staying true to yourself.

It’s okay to not know all the answers. Nobody knows the answers to everything. Knowing that I have others on my team makes it possible to find a solution. By meeting weekly with my team, it has allowed us to collaborate and feed off each other’s strengths.

Patience is everything. Success doesn’t happen overnight. It is important to stay patient and good things will come your way.

Cynthia Cristilli, Founder, Co-Director and Facilitator of the Emmy-award winning training company Life Theatre Services

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Check out my video of “the 5 steps!” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Aqm0bVats4

Take drugs. Have a doctor prescribe you a low dose of Propranolol for your first couple speaking engagements. This is a beta blocker that will keep your head clear but also prevent you from having a panic attack. This very safe drug slows your heart just a bit, so it doesn’t trigger all those other symptoms that cause paralyzing anxiety. As someone who had a panic attack during an engagement, I only had to take it for a while until I felt back to myself, but it saved my career and my sanity.

You do you. No matter what the event, dress in a way that makes you feel confident, attractive and like “you.” You want to respect your audience by showing that you care, but at the same time feel “your best self.” If this means wearing a suit, even if the audience is more casual, then do it! And the opposite is true as well. If you’re presenting to a group of suits and want to wear a frilly dress and combat boots, go for it! Don’t be afraid to wear what makes you feel great and is representative of who you are, not who you think your audience wants you to be.

Disarm with a little charm (and a quick Google search.) Always begin by complimenting your audience. Do some research and personalize it. If you’re speaking to a bunch of farmers from Oklahoma, then look up farming in Oklahoma and begin with something like, “I know better than to underestimate Oklahoma farmers who just went through a major drought… and I get the feeling you’re not going to overestimate a public speaker from San Francisco.” Yeah, being a little self-deprecating helps too.

Complete reading the interview here

