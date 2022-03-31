Alleviating residents' difficulties and ensuring people's livelihood: Wealth Partaking Scheme will be implemented earlier in April

MACAU, March 31 - The MSAR Government schedules to launch the “Wealth Partaking Scheme 2022” in 1st of April till 13th of May through either mailing cheque or bank transfer, for which 697,000 local permanent residents and 42,000 non-permanent residents are entitled to receive 10,000 patacas and 6,000 patacas respectively.

The repeated outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia has brought uncertainty surrounding Macao’s economic recovery. In order to relieve the hardships encounter from the outbreak, the MASR Government determined not to reduce the expenditure on livelihood and welfare beneficial measures for the public in the “2022 Policy Address”. In this regard, the implementation of the scheme will be the same as previous two years, cash premium will be distributed according to chronological and sequential order in April this year.

Overview of Disbursement Arrangement:

Beneficiaries Holders of valid or renewable Macau SAR Resident Identity Card on 31 December 2021 are entitled to receiving the cash premium. Pursuant to Article 3 (2) of Law No.8/2002 regarding the circumstances of non-compulsory acquisition of resident identity card, persons below the age of 5 on 31 December 2021, will be granted the cash premium upon obtainment of the abovementioned identification document. Holders of valid or renewable Macau SAR Resident Identity Card who are currently residing abroad will be granted the cash premium, provided that they can prove that they are unable to renew their Macau SAR Resident Identity Card due to the reason of bedridden, completely or partly paralyzed. For those who have submitted the documentary proof and were granted the cash premium in the previous year, the Social Welfare Bureau is authorized to exempt them from documents resubmission if it is concluded that no new evidence is needed for the approval of current Scheme after analyzing the existing documents. Macau SAR residents, who are eligible for this scheme, have not received the cash by reason of death, the respective amount can be requested by the administrator of the deceased’s estate, which is required under Article 1917 of the Civil Code for the administration of the deceased estate until its liquidation and distribution.

2.Modes of distribution

1)Bank transfer

The following individuals will have the cash premium disbursed by means of bank transfer:

- Persons receiving financial assistance or subsidy for senior citizens from the Social Welfare Bureau;

- Teaching staff receiving direct subsidy or subsidy for professional development as well as students in tertiary education receiving student aid from the Student Benefits Fund of the Education and Youth Development Bureau;

- Retired civil servants receiving retirement pension and other persons receiving aforesaid pension for the family of the deceased;

-Persons registered for receiving tax reimbursement or other payments from Financial Services Bureau through bank transfer;

-Civil servants have not yet registered for receiving tax reimbursement or other payments from Financial Services Bureau through bank transfer.

2) Crossed cheque mailing

The rest qualified for being awarded the cash premium will receive the crossed cheque via mail by the Identification Services Bureau. Details are as follows:

- Beneficiaries aged 18 or above will each receive a cheque made payable to the beneficiary;

- Minor beneficiaries (under the age of 18) have not yet registered for receiving tax reimbursement or other payments from Financial Services Bureau through bank transfer will each receive a cheque made payable to the beneficiary, his/her father, and his/her mother, which may be deposited either into the beneficiary’s account, his/her father’s account, or his/her mother’s account.

The crossed cheque will be sent via mail so as to enable the beneficiaries to get the cheque in the simplest way. Since it is a crossed cheque, it can only be deposited into the payee’s account, in this way, even if one gets the cheque of others, in no way can the cheque be cashed.

3)Special circumstances

The Social Welfare Bureau shall be responsible for the distribution of cash premium to the following persons: persons stated in above 1 (3), minors whose guardianship has not been established, incompetent persons and persons deprived of their liberty by rehabilitative measures or subjected to criminal punishment.

3.Change cheque mailing address

The address of holders of Macau Resident Identity Card in the database of the Identification Services Bureau is the one declared by the resident during his/her replacement for the Macau SAR Resident Identity Card. To ensure that the residents can receive their cheques in time, those who have moved their residence can change their address information in the following ways:

Prior to changing the address, the resident has to provide data for verification by entering his/her identity card number, his/her date of birth and his/her mother’s name (as the names of father and mother are not shown on the identity card), at the Wealth Partaking Scheme’s official website (http://www.planocp.gov.mo ). logon to GOVMO; or Return directly the declaration for change of address to the Identification Services Bureau.

4.Enquiry of Status of Disbursement

One can check the status of disbursement on the Wealth Partaking Scheme’s official website (http://www.planocp.gov.mo ) by entering his / her ID card number, date of birth and mother’s name, details of the status will be shown after authentication; logon to GOVMO; or The status of disbursement can also be checked at the Self-Services Kiosks of Identification Services Bureau located at 40 different points over Macau, details of the status will be shown after ID and fingerprint authentication.

5. ‎Inquiries and related formalities

Any enquiries or assistance regarding procedures associated with the Scheme, residents can call the service hotline or facsimile numbers are 2822 5000 and 2822 3000, or visit the dedicated Wealth Partaking Scheme counters at the following services centres:

The Service Centre of Municipal Affairs Bureau (Avenida da Praia Grande, nº 762-804, 2nd floor of "China Plaza") The Macao Government Services Centre (Rua Nova da Areia Preta nº 52) The Macao Government Services Centre in Islands (Rua de Coimbra nº 225, 3rd floor, Taipa)

The counters will be opened on Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 9:00 to 18:00 straight.

The official website and the Financial Services Bureau WeChat official account also provide the most up-to-date information.