Chik Lai Ping and Anifa Mvuemba Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Chik Lai Ping, Senior Vice President of the Spa Division at YTL Hotels. Anifa Mvuemba, Founder and Designer of ready-to-wear contemporary brand, Hanifa.

Chik Lai Ping, Senior Vice President of the Spa Division at YTL Hotels

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish I had been advised about my new career path from A to Z. My current job has allowed me to be involved in the company’s Talent Development program where we chart out the talents’ career path as soon as they came out of our YTL International College of Hotel Management.

To invest earlier and I wish I had learned the term “compound interest”. As a result, I shared what I have learned with the people around me, encouraging them to invest even at the start of their work lives and how to compound their interest.

That I should balance spending time with my family and not solely focus on work. Because I have worked hard I was able to purchase a penthouse for my mother to live comfortably. Fortunately, we have recently started spending more time together. I take her to the supermarket every couple weeks and now I am even cooking for my lovely mother, as well.

To look after my skin. I was always very active, swimming, diving, and enjoying the outdoors without sunscreen. Sunspots are stubborn and hard to correct.

I spent my first 7 years working in food and beverage departments prior to the fitness industry. During this time, I wore high heels for work and injured my ankle while working. The injury had a knock-on effect, affecting my entire body including my back. I wish someone had warned me about this beforehand and that high heels for female employees were not mandated or strongly encouraged. Thankfully, through years of stretching and yoga practice my back condition has improved.

Reflecting on my comments above, even if they could be reversed and someone had told me what I should do before I started, the stubborn ME may not have listened.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Addressing mental health is dearest to me. In my generation when we got stressed or depressed we would have to somehow overcome it and move on. As I have been mentoring young ones that graduated from our College, more and more are claiming they have mental health issues and visit psychiatrists. To be honest, I have not figured out fully how to mitigate these challenges.

Anifa Mvuemba, Founder and Designer of ready-to-wear contemporary brand, Hanifa

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Stay Inspired — I admire things that cause me to shift my mindset and put my phone away from time to time. I take pride in being able to find inspiration in almost anything. That is incredibly important to me as a creative and a huge factor (I think) in becoming a successful fashion designer. For instance, I could be on a flight and see a cloud and think to myself, ‘that would make a really nice skirt.’

Gratitude — I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I’ve received over the years and I’m very intentional about paying it forward. In 2020, I started a mentoring program for other emerging designers called Concepts by Anifa Mvuemba — to provide access to the industry for designers who are just getting started, especially those from the DMV like me. It means everything to me to be able to help mentor other designers, providing them with the guidance that I needed back then.

Diligence — I started Hanifa with no external funding, but through diligence, faith and countless research — I’ve managed to build a business that thrives off of its loyal customers despite being based outside of what is considered a “fashion” city. We’re doing BIG things on our own, and we always will!

Can you share with our readers about the ethical standards you use when you choose where to source materials?

We’re always researching ways to improve our sustainability and production practices for the present and the future. We do thorough visits, background checks, and make sure that our sources are compliant to ethical standards. We have a relationship with our manufacturers and work together to source the best fabrics for our

