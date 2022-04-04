Ethisphere’s Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Adds 37 Members and Announces New Exclusive BELA Research

The BELA Community Sees Record Growth as Organizations Recognize the Value of Business Integrity for Achieving Sustainable Long-Term Performance

BELA continues to serve as a touchstone for companies looking to improve their integrity practices and programs.” — Kevin McCormack, EVP & Executive Director, BELA

PHOENIX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced today the addition of 37 member organizations to the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance™ (BELA), a global community of governance, ethics, and compliance leaders collaborating to drive best practices. The BELA community now includes more than 375 member companies.

BELA’s newest member companies include:

• Albertsons

• Autodesk

• Banco de México

• Bazaarvoice

• Boston University Questrom School of Business

• Brex

• Bridgestone Americas

• Brunswick Corporation

• Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”)

• Capgemini

• CenterPoint Energy

• Comcast

• CONMED Corporation

• Constellation Brands

• Core & Main

• CountourGlobal

• Cox Communications

• Deloitte

• Dentsply Sirona

• Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

• FINRA

• Galderma

• Hilton

• Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

• Hoya Vision Care

• Iberdrola

• Koch Industries

• Medtronic

• Mindtree Ltd.

• NCR Corporation

• Perrigo Company

• Petrobras

• Shriners Hospital for Children

• Sylvamo North America

• Target Corporation

• TikTok

• Zuellig Pharma

“Our community’s continuing growth is especially exciting as we prepare for our annual Global Ethics Summit which is the BELA community’s largest assembly of the year,” said Kevin McCormack, Executive Vice President, and Executive Director, BELA. “The diverse profiles of these organizations are a signal that no matter the industry, BELA continues to serve as a touchstone for companies looking to improve their integrity practices and programs. Through peer-to-peer analysis, premium data and measurement tools, and unrivaled community engagement, we value the trust that these BELA members have in us to help them meet their strategic goals and overall vision for their organization.”

“The timing for Capgemini to join BELA is perfect, as it coincides with our 10th consecutive recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Capgemini has always been dedicated to doing business in a way that is true to our values. Since our inception we’ve worked hard to foster our ethical culture, encouraging team members to be ethical leaders in their choices and actions. Contributing to BELA is a great opportunity to share best practices and help each other forward on our collective journey to get the future we want,” said Philippe Christelle, Capgemini Chief Ethics and Audit Officer.

“We live in an age where trust is critical, and ethics and integrity can help us build and strengthen trust within our organizations, our industries and with the world at large. BELA brings together organizations from across the world to help establish, evolve and share best practices through innovative conversations and curated resources. These efforts and collaborations are what will help lead to greater levels of integrity and trust around the world,” said Adam D. J. Balfour, Vice President and General Counsel for Corporate Compliance and Latin America, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Latest Research and Insights

BELA members receive enterprise-wide access to the BELA Member Hub—a premier repository of key resources featuring examples of work, presentations and research provided by BELA companies, exclusive data from Ethisphere’s unparalleled data set, program benchmarking, and expert reports, event sessions and other insights.

The most recent releases from the BELA community include reports from working groups, such as A Human-Centric Approach to Compliance Program Maturity and The State of Fraud Risk Management. Bridgestone shared multiple infographics from their manager toolkit including these on Gifts, Meals, Entertainment, and Travel & Third Parties. Bombardier shared manager resources as well on Organizational Pressure.

Another recent addition to the BELA Member Hub is a report from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on The Value of Business Ethics During the Pandemic.

To request guest access to the BELA Member Hub, visit https://bela.ethisphere.com/request-access/

Global Ethics Summit

Between April 12-14th, the BELA community joins with Ethisphere to bring together 1,500+ ethics and compliance leaders to learn from 80+ speakers in 40 different sessions. Presentations include leaders from the DOJ, SEC and DOC in conversation about investigations and enforcement trends; and insights from Google, GE, Walmart, Dupont, Johnson Controls and others sharing best practices on ESG, data privacy, third party engagement, digital compliance, and other topics.

BELA members receive five complementary passes to the Global Ethics Summit. This year, Day One of the Summit will be exclusive to BELA members and provide a forum in which they can participate in workshops, learn the latest trends, and join peer-to-peer discussions. Learn more at: GlobalEthicsSummit.ethisphere.com

About BELA

Founded by Ethisphere, the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) is a globally recognized organization of leading companies collaborating to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance, and ethics. BELA’s membership has since grown to a global community of companies that recognize the inherent value of promoting ethical leadership and a world-class compliance culture. Learn more about BELA by visiting http://bela.ethisphere.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com

