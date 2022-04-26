Bad Elf Unveils Base/Rover Feature for Survey-Grade GNSS Accuracy Anywhere

Bad Elf Flex base/rover closeup Base/rover radio kit (2 required)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Elf introduces a base/rover feature built upon the Bad Elf Flex® GNSS receiver. This new base/rover feature brings affordable centimeter-level accuracy to surveyors and geospatial professionals working anywhere in the world. The solution consists of two Flex GNSS receivers and two UHF radios, allowing customers to perform high-accuracy field data collection in areas where traditional RTK corrections or cellular coverage is not available. Existing Flex customers can upgrade by adding Flex radio kits.

Bad Elf designed the base/rover feature with continued emphasis on accuracy, affordability, and versatility. The Bad Elf Flex enables reliable data collection either as a standalone receiver or paired with apps running on a phone or tablet running iOS or Android. A checklist-based workflow ensures consistent results and eliminates many of the common issues associated with setup and deployment of a base/rover solution.

“The Bad Elf app walks the user through these steps and more, and it doesn’t let the project proceed until each checklist is complete,” said Larry Fox, VP Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. “The automated checklists simplify every process so that geospatial professionals and surveyors of every experience level get reliable results.”

The base feature requires only one Flex Extreme and radio kit. Customers may choose to use either Standard or Extreme Flex, and a radio kit, for rovers. Using a Flex Standard and one daily token provides access to the rover feature. Bad Elf’s flexible hardware-as-a-service model provides a mechanism for customers to further reduce the capital cost of a complete base/rover system. In addition, customers can deploy multiple rovers in either configuration for larger projects.

“For about one-third of the purchase price of competing products available today, our base/rover feature makes survey-grade one-centimeter accuracy a reality worldwide,” said Fox. “And our pay-as-you-go Flex Token model dramatically reduces operating expenses by allowing users to activate – and pay for – just the service levels needed on a given day.”

Complete base/rover kits are available immediately, along with ala carte options for existing Flex customers. The Flex base/rover solution is compliant with FCC operating standards in the United States. Bad Elf provides customers with complete instructions for acquiring a radio operator license and call sign designation.

About Bad Elf, LLC

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empower GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app running on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf’s Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen and intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf’s products and services evolve within a framework of learning from our customers and applying our diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, we seek to create technology that is sufficiently advanced to appear to the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they envelop platforms that allow us to respond nimbly to continual change and opportunity explored in partnership with our customers.

