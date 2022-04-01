Energy Marketing Conferences Announced the Winner of the Retail Supplier of the Year Award at EMC17 in Houston This Week
Hundreds of retail energy industry executives in Houston on March 29th witnessed the presentation to the winner of the Retail Energy Supplier of the Year Award
We are so proud of the work Inspire Clean Energy is doing and the fine reputation it is building for the retail energy industry. Congratulations on winning the Retail Energy Supplier of the Year!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 420 retail energy executives and industry leaders gathered in Houston this week to discuss the future of competitive and renewable energy. At the luncheon, EMC presented the Retail Supplier of the Year Award to the winner.
— Jack Doueck, Founder of EMC, AEC and LED PLUS
The theme of the 17th Energy Marketing Conference was ‘Changing the Narrative’ and it featured more than 60 well-known industry professionals and thought leaders who spoke in five pre-conference sessions, seven interactive panels, and four executive workshops.
The keynote speaker was Deb Merril, President of Retail Energy at EDF Energy North America.
Sponsored by Cinch Home Services, the eight nominees for the Retail Energy Supplier of the Year Award were: Gas South, Green Mountain Energy, Indra Energy, Inspire Clean Energy, Octopus Energy, Pulse Power, Rhythm Energy, and Southern Federal Energy.
“All eight nominees provide competitively priced commodity, built strong reputations of integrity, simplified their mass-market product offerings, showed a commitment to the environment, contribute to their communities, and are growing nicely and cash-flow positive,” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Energy Marketing Conferences as well as Advanced Energy Capital, and LED Plus.
“The theme of EMC17 was ‘Changing the Narrative’ and we at EMC believe that entails wider use of technology, better customer transparency, better customer service and optionality, better and more sustainable energy choices, and contributions back to the communities we serve. All eight nominees have accomplished that.”
The winner of the “Retail Energy Supplier of the Year” Award was Inspire Clean Energy. Inspire has become a “Certified B Corporation,” meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance and transparency. It has excelled in making a positive impact on its employees, and its customers. The company has endorsed the concept of business as a force for good and redefined ‘success’ by using profits as a means to a greater end. Inspire is making a difference in the world by generously supporting clean and sustainable power to the communities that need it most. It has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits that provide solar-based solutions to people in countries that lack access to electricity.
“We as an industry are very proud of the work Inspire is doing and the fine reputation it is building for American retail energy suppliers,” said Doueck. “Congratulations for a well-deserved award!”
To register for EMC18 taking place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in NYC September 14th and 15th, click HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc18-new-york-2022-tickets-281369823717
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
The Energy Marketing Conference (“EMC”) provides the competitive energy industry with informative, affordable, and convenient events for learning and networking. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, suppliers, and vendors of all kinds that service the retail energy industry to network and learn more about the retail energy industry and help shape its future.
EMC is the largest and longest running conference of competitive energy executives in North America and it meets twice a year: Houston, Texas in the Spring, and New York City in the Fall. The Monthly EMC Newsletter has an audience of more than 11,000 industry executives.
