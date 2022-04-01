Energy Marketing Conferences Announced the Winner of the Retail Supplier of the Year Award at EMC17 in Houston This Week

Don't miss EMC18 in NYC - September 14th and 15th! Congrats to Inspire Energy!

Hundreds of retail energy industry executives in Houston on March 29th witnessed the presentation to the winner of the Retail Energy Supplier of the Year Award

We are so proud of the work Inspire Clean Energy is doing and the fine reputation it is building for the retail energy industry. Congratulations on winning the Retail Energy Supplier of the Year!” — Jack Doueck, Founder of EMC, AEC and LED PLUS