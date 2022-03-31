Lane closures at the intersection of U.S. 18 and U.S. 218 in Floyd begin Monday, April 4

MASON CITY, Iowa – March 31, 2022 – Bridge and road construction work at the intersection of U.S. 18 and U.S. 218 in Floyd will require closing the inside lanes of east- and westbound U.S 18 from Monday, April 4 until Friday, April 15, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

Eastbound U.S. 18:

Northbound U.S. 218 traffic will be detoured on Lancer Avenue/Floyd County Road T-38 north to Iowa 9 then east to U.S. 218.

Traffic needing to exit at Floyd will go east to exit 212 and return westbound to turn north into Floyd.

Eastbound U.S. 18 traffic will be allowed to turn south on T-44.

Westbound U.S. 218/U.S. 18:

Southbound Floyd County Road T-44 traffic will use Exit 212.

Northbound U.S. 218 traffic will be allowed to turn north into Floyd.

Southbound U.S. 218:

Southbound U.S. 218 traffic will be allowed to access to both directions of U.S. 18/U.S. 218.

Southbound Floyd County Road T-44 traffic will need to turn east on U.S. 18/U.S. 218 and use Exit 212.

Northbound Floyd County Road T-44:

Northbound Floyd County Road T-44 traffic will be allowed to turn eastbound on U.S. 18/U.S. 218.

Northbound Floyd County Road T-44 traffic will travel east on U.S. 18/U.S. 218 and use exit 212 to return west and turn north on U.S. 218.

Westbound Floyd County Road T-44 traffic will travel east on U.S. 18/U.S. 218 and use exit 212 to travel west.

On Monday, April 18 the intersection of U.S. 18 and U.S. 218 will undergo a traffic change to allow for construction of the eastbound U.S. 18 bridge and on- and off-ramps. Traffic in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 18 will be moved to the current westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern in the work zone. A temporary traffic signal will be installed at the current intersection. Floyd County Road T-44 will close at this time. Traffic needing to use T-44 will need to use exit 212 east of the intersection. This traffic pattern will continue until November when eastbound traffic moves to the new eastbound lanes/bridge.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Ken Howe at 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us