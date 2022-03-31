The American Association of Dental Boards Appoints New Director
The newest addition to the AADB Board of Directors is Bobby J. Carmen, DDS, MAGD of Oklahoma.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest addition to the AADB Board of Directors is Bobby J. Carmen, DDS, MAGD of Oklahoma. Effective immediately, he was appointed to the position of Secretary.
President James A. Sparks, DDS, who also served on the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry, is familiar with some of the local regulatory challenges and notes “Dr. Carmen will bring a breath of experience and perspective to this important national position to help our members in their mission to protect the public.”
Dr. Carmen has a long list of qualifications and unique experiences to prepare him for his new role. He served as an Assistant Dental Officer where he provided dental services to shore establishments and operational forces of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force and all other authorized personnel. He also served a six-week independent duty assignment providing comprehensive dental services to 250 Marines and Sailors at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. Additionally, Dr. Carmen completed a General Practice Residency with the United States Navy where he provided health care services and health promotion activities for a population of 67,000 and a yearly average of 90,000 trainees on the Navy’s largest training base. Furthermore, Dr. Carmen also completed rotations in Anesthesia, Oral Surgery, Exodontia, Endodontics, Periodontics, Prosthodontics, and Comprehensive Dentistry. Dr. Carmen currently works in private practice.
Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, notes “Dr. Carmen has impressed many AADB members over the years with his direction on the AADB Program Committee and the AADB Board of Directors is excited to welcome Dr. Carmen to our leadership team.” The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is composed of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.
You may check Dr. Bobby Carmen’s letter of intent here.
You may check Dr. Bobby Carmen’s Curriculum Vitae by clicking this link.
Tonia Socha-Mower
American Association of Dental Boards
tsochamower@dentalboards.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn