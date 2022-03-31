CellCore Biosciences Brings Awareness to Hormone Imbalances with an Expert-Led Webinar for Health Practitioners
Health Webinar Provided to Health Practitioners Covers What Contributes to Imbalances and Naturals Way to Support the Body
We need to change the way the world is health-wise. And it’s through education. That’s always been our focus.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 24th, CellCore Biosciences hosted an expert-led webinar for health practitioners on the contributing factors and symptoms of hormone imbalances, and natural ways to promote balance in men and women. The presentation was led by the CellCore founders, Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts. They were joined by hormone expert Dr. Jessica Peatross, MD., who helped answer audience questions.
Dr. Jay began the presentation by discussing estrogen dominance and its prevalence today, with links to several conditions, including breast cancer, early onset puberty, endometriosis, infertility, and uterine fibroids. He notes that it’s not just a common problem for women, but also for men.
He says, “When you look at estrogen, if dominant, it poses a problem for both men and women. It can be elevated due to too much production or lack of detoxification in the liver. Experts claim 50% of women over 35 are estrogen dominant.”
Dr. Jay goes on to explain that estrogen dominance in men can contribute to infertility, and that approximately half of all males have low testosterone — with testosterone levels dropping significantly from what they were just 10-20 years ago.
He says, “When you hear about estrogen dominance, it’s not that you have too much estrogen. It’s always in relation to progesterone, and it’s the ratio of hormones that’s the big piece to this puzzle. It’s all about the balance, not just a decrease — as hormones decrease naturally as we age.”
When addressing natural solutions for promoting hormone balance, the doctors discuss appropriate times to test hormone levels, different types of hormone tests, the importance of supporting the liver and mitochondria, and how unresolved gut issues can put people at greater risk of imbalanced hormone levels. Dr. Todd mentions that intestinal parasites can also play a major role.
At the conclusion of the webinar, Dr. Jay states, “We need to change the way the world is health-wise. And it’s through education. That’s always been our focus.”
For CellCore practitioners who missed the webinar, it is now available in the CellCore Learning Center (https://dashboard.cellcore.com/learning/liveqa/415). Next month, CellCore will host a webinar focused on two new product launches.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
