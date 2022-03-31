TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,009,637

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved penalties totaling $923,603 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, three public water system, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one agriculture and one air quality.

In addition, on March 29, 2022, the executive director approved penalties totaling $86,034 against 31 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 13, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.