Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,718 in the last 365 days.

MI-05 Congressional Candidate Dr. Sherry O’Donnell Temporarily Leaves Campaign Trail to Save Lives in Ukraine

Dr. Sherry O'Donnell Campaign Logo

Dr. Sherry O'Donnell Campaign Logo

STEVENSVILLE, MI, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the President and Congress continue to debate and discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Congressional Candidate Dr. Sherry O’Donnell has temporarily left the campaign trail to save lives in Ukraine. Dr. O’Donnell doesn’t use her voice for soundbites, but her hands to bring medical attention to those in need in the midst of this tragic war. This is not political for the doctor; it is a way of life. Dr. Sherry O’Donnell has been serving in this capacity for more than twenty years. Whether it was the terrorist attack of 9/11, the Haitian earthquakes, the Indonesian tsunami, nine trips to NYC to treat COVID-19 during the original COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, or any of her 33 mission trips abroad, Dr. Sherry O’Donnell can always be counted upon to be in the first response: not with words but with action.

Dr. O’Donnell stated, “When I saw the tragedy happening in Ukraine, I could not just be a spectator and sit idly by. The decision to take action and help those in need was an easy one to make.”

Candidate Dr. Sherry O’Donnell made the decision that saving lives is more important than politics as usual and will return to the campaign trail upon arriving home from Ukraine next week.

#

Dr. Sherry O’Donnell is a Republican Candidate for the US House of Representatives in Michigan’s 5th District. She is a doctor, ordained pastor, small business owner, and humanitarian. Learn more about Dr. O’Donnell at her campaign website: www.docsherry4congress.com

Paid for by Dr. Sherry O'Donnell for Congress

Greg Wool
Dr. Sherry O'Donnell for Congress
+1 201-452-4923
info@docsherry4congress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

MI-05 Congressional Candidate Dr. Sherry O’Donnell Temporarily Leaves Campaign Trail to Save Lives in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.