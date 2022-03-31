MI-05 Congressional Candidate Dr. Sherry O’Donnell Temporarily Leaves Campaign Trail to Save Lives in Ukraine

Dr. Sherry O'Donnell Campaign Logo

STEVENSVILLE, MI, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the President and Congress continue to debate and discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Congressional Candidate Dr. Sherry O’Donnell has temporarily left the campaign trail to save lives in Ukraine. Dr. O’Donnell doesn’t use her voice for soundbites, but her hands to bring medical attention to those in need in the midst of this tragic war. This is not political for the doctor; it is a way of life. Dr. Sherry O’Donnell has been serving in this capacity for more than twenty years. Whether it was the terrorist attack of 9/11, the Haitian earthquakes, the Indonesian tsunami, nine trips to NYC to treat COVID-19 during the original COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, or any of her 33 mission trips abroad, Dr. Sherry O’Donnell can always be counted upon to be in the first response: not with words but with action.

Dr. O’Donnell stated, “When I saw the tragedy happening in Ukraine, I could not just be a spectator and sit idly by. The decision to take action and help those in need was an easy one to make.”

Candidate Dr. Sherry O’Donnell made the decision that saving lives is more important than politics as usual and will return to the campaign trail upon arriving home from Ukraine next week.

Dr. Sherry O’Donnell is a Republican Candidate for the US House of Representatives in Michigan’s 5th District. She is a doctor, ordained pastor, small business owner, and humanitarian. Learn more about Dr. O’Donnell at her campaign website: www.docsherry4congress.com

