Garrison Point Advisors Announces Name Change to Treehouse Wealth Advisors

Women led financial planning and investment management firm

Rebrand Better Reflects the Financial Advisory Firm’s Values and Expertise

To align with our mission to foster a meaningful, well-lived life we are excited to focus on helping our clients to invest in their adventures too.”
— Julie Meissner, CEO

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garrison Point Advisors, a fee-only financial planning and investment management firm, announced today that the company will now be operating under a new name, Treehouse Wealth Advisors, effective immediately. This new company name, as well as the firm’s new website, logo and other rebranding efforts, better reflects the company’s unique values and exceptional service.

“True to our love of the outdoors and adventurous nature, we’re embarking on our next step” says Julie Meissner, CEO of Treehouse Wealth Advisors. “To align with our mission to foster a meaningful, well-lived life we are excited to focus on helping our clients to invest in their adventures too.”

The firm’s mission is to support their clients to live meaningful lives by providing bespoke financial advice alongside an accessible wealth management experience. Treehouse Wealth Advisors works with innovators, legacy builders and impact makers to assist their clients through all of life’s major transitions from career changes to planning for a home, saving for college and retirement planning by offering tailored investment and wealth management services.

“Throughout these transitions, we empower people with the opportunities to reach their financial goals,” says Meissner.


About Treehouse Wealth Advisors
Based in Walnut Creek, CA Treehouse Wealth Advisors provides tailored investment portfolios, life changes planning and comprehensive wealth management services to innovators, legacy builders and impact makers to guide them through their financial journey.

Gretchen Halpin
Beyond AUM
+1 800-583-2315
pr@beyondaum.com
