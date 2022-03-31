Submit Release
Shoulder Repair to Begin on U.S. Highway 83 North and U.S. Highway 14 East of Blunt Junction

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will start on Monday, April 4, 2022, with the continuation of the shoulder repair portion of the pavement rehabilitation project started last fall.

Work consists of reestablishing the gravel shoulders from the Blunt junction north on U.S. Highway 83 to Onida and east on U.S. Highway 14 to mile marker 254.

The contractor has approximately one mile left to complete on Highway 83 north and approximately five miles on Highway 14. During the operation, traffic will be carried through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car as needed. The traveling public will want to stay vigilant when traveling through the work zone. Safety of the traveling public and the contractor’s staff are the number one priority.

The contractor anticipates that it will take approximately three to four weeks to complete the shoulder work on these sections of road.

This project has an overall completion date of July 22, 2022.  The prime contractor on this $1.2 million project is Forby Contracting, Inc. from Hinckley, Minnesota.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

