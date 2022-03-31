Hemp Seed Oil is the Secret Ingredient in Vido's Health & Beauty USA Herbal Skin Elixirs
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
HSO Skincare Products Will Soon Be Available in America
We have HSO herbal elixirs that moisturize and soothe your skin, leaving it looking radiant and glowing.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp Seed Oil is what makes Vido’s Health & Beauty USA skincare herbal elixirs stand apart from other beauty products on the market.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
“Consumers are just learning about the health benefits of Hemp Seed Oil, especially for skin,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “We realized the effectiveness of HSO, which is why we are bringing our herbal elixirs to America.”
Healthline.com lists the following skincare benefits of HSO:
●Moisturizes
●Anti-inflammatory
●Soothes skin
●Moderates oil production
“Using our products with Hemp Seed Oil is an amazing skincare regimen,” Plummer said. “We have HSO herbal elixirs that moisturize and soothe your skin, leaving it looking radiant and glowing.”
The health benefits of Hemp Seed Oil come from the high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids.
WebMD states that the 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids is the perfect ratio for health benefits in humans. HSO contains other ingredients that are good for the skin, including vitamins A, C, and E.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA recently introduced its product line to retail buyers from large and small chains who attended the ECRM “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.”
“We are looking to expand our retail distribution in the U.S.,” said Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company. “We are looking to educate consumers about the power of Hemp Seed Oil and the effectiveness of our products.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream, an exceptional cream, that hydrates the skin.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
“We have a skincare line that contains Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to bring out the inner beauty of every woman,” Iva and Troy said.
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
