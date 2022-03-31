Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,746 in the last 365 days.

Pomeroy Outlines the Key Building Blocks to Securing the Digital Edge

April webinar provides insights into hardening end points and securing users Working from Anywhere.

HEBRON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomeroy Technologies announced today the latest in its Transform Webinar Series, "Securing the Digital Edge: Defending the Everywhere Perimeter," which will focus on the key building blocks to enabling a highly available and secure digital edge based upon Pomeroy’s Secure Edge Services and the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework to enhance and accelerate business transformation, edge computing, and workforce mobility.

As the perimeter has been expanded, so has the risk and complexity. This comes at a time when the pace of an organization’s digital transformation is increasingly dependent on expanding capabilities at the edge to include people working from anywhere, IoT, compute, big data capture, AI, and analytics, along with industry-specialized applications such as retail POS, advanced robotics, and machine-to-machine communication closer to the source.

Pomeroy will host a 30-minute virtual event on April 13 at 1-1:30 pm ET (10-10:30 am PT) that will outline a practical approach to delivering on the key elements of the SASE architecture by integrating best of breed/suite technologies with the functional components that companies may already have in place today. Ensuring always available, ubiquitous access to the edge-based upon highly redundant, highly secured connectivity including managed broadband wireless and 4/5G cellular services will also be discussed by the panel.

Online registration for the April 13 Transform Webinar.

About Pomeroy
Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace. We understand the interdependence between today’s end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes. Our holistic solutions create a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled, and fully connected through a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.

Media Contact

Stephen Vandegriff
Pomeroy Technologies, LLC
+1 859-657-3287
email us here

You just read:

Pomeroy Outlines the Key Building Blocks to Securing the Digital Edge

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.