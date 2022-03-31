Pomeroy Outlines the Key Building Blocks to Securing the Digital Edge
April webinar provides insights into hardening end points and securing users Working from Anywhere.HEBRON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomeroy Technologies announced today the latest in its Transform Webinar Series, "Securing the Digital Edge: Defending the Everywhere Perimeter," which will focus on the key building blocks to enabling a highly available and secure digital edge based upon Pomeroy’s Secure Edge Services and the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework to enhance and accelerate business transformation, edge computing, and workforce mobility.
As the perimeter has been expanded, so has the risk and complexity. This comes at a time when the pace of an organization’s digital transformation is increasingly dependent on expanding capabilities at the edge to include people working from anywhere, IoT, compute, big data capture, AI, and analytics, along with industry-specialized applications such as retail POS, advanced robotics, and machine-to-machine communication closer to the source.
Pomeroy will host a 30-minute virtual event on April 13 at 1-1:30 pm ET (10-10:30 am PT) that will outline a practical approach to delivering on the key elements of the SASE architecture by integrating best of breed/suite technologies with the functional components that companies may already have in place today. Ensuring always available, ubiquitous access to the edge-based upon highly redundant, highly secured connectivity including managed broadband wireless and 4/5G cellular services will also be discussed by the panel.
