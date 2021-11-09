Connected Enterprise Network Survey Establishes Critical Issues for 2022
North American Survey Results are Focus of December Virtual Event for IT LeadersHEBRON, KY, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomeroy Technologies, LLC, announced today it is conducting a landmark survey among IT leaders across North America to identify the top 2022 issues facing enterprise organizations and their IT networks which are often impacted by legacy infrastructure and endpoint security challenges.
The survey, which is expected to attract feedback from hundreds of enterprise IT network professionals, will provide keen insights into the top strategies, trends, issues and priorities that are driving best-in-class remote connectivity to office, branch and retail locations as well as Work from Anywhere employees.
Survey results will be released at 1 pm ET, December 16, 2021, during a Tech Talks virtual event, “The Connected Enterprise 2022”, part of Pomeroy’s technology forum series for IT leaders. Survey findings and insights will be presented along with expert advice on delivering a more highly available, secure and cost-effective remote workplace experience.
Online registration for the Tech Talks event is required and attendees will be provided access to the published survey report.
The “WAN/Connected Enterprise Survey” itself requires less than three minutes to complete and will remain open through early December for IT network professionals who wish to participate.
About Pomeroy
Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace. We understand the interdependence between today’s end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes. Our holistic solutions create a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled, and fully connected through a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.
