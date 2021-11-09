Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,613 in the last 365 days.

Connected Enterprise Network Survey Establishes Critical Issues for 2022

Pomeroy Technologies company logo

Pomeroy Technologies

North American Survey Results are Focus of December Virtual Event for IT Leaders

HEBRON, KY, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomeroy Technologies, LLC, announced today it is conducting a landmark survey among IT leaders across North America to identify the top 2022 issues facing enterprise organizations and their IT networks which are often impacted by legacy infrastructure and endpoint security challenges.

The survey, which is expected to attract feedback from hundreds of enterprise IT network professionals, will provide keen insights into the top strategies, trends, issues and priorities that are driving best-in-class remote connectivity to office, branch and retail locations as well as Work from Anywhere employees.

Survey results will be released at 1 pm ET, December 16, 2021, during a Tech Talks virtual event, “The Connected Enterprise 2022”, part of Pomeroy’s technology forum series for IT leaders. Survey findings and insights will be presented along with expert advice on delivering a more highly available, secure and cost-effective remote workplace experience.

Online registration for the Tech Talks event is required and attendees will be provided access to the published survey report.

The “WAN/Connected Enterprise Survey” itself requires less than three minutes to complete and will remain open through early December for IT network professionals who wish to participate.


About Pomeroy
Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace. We understand the interdependence between today’s end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes. Our holistic solutions create a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled, and fully connected through a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.

Media Contact:
Michael James - 859.657.2109

Michael James
Pomeroy Technologies
+ +1 859-657-2109
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Connected Enterprise Network Survey Establishes Critical Issues for 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.