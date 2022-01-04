Submit Release
Survey Results: Critical Insights Into Enterprise Connectivity 2022

The 2022 Connected Enterprise eBook

Report details challenges and strategies IT leaders plan to implement to enhance connectivity to remote locations and people Working From Anywhere

HEBRON, KY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomeroy announced today it has released the results of its IT leadership survey identifying the major challenges enterprise organizations face today including legacy infrastructure connectivity constraints and endpoint security issues as larger numbers of users are working remotely and applications are being delivered from outside the traditional data center via cloud and aaS applications.

The landmark 2022 Connected Enterprise survey was conducted with the participation of enterprise IT network professionals across North America to provide keen insights into the top trends and priorities that are driving best-in-class remote connectivity to office, branch, and retail locations, and Work from Anywhere employees.

The resulting report includes actionable strategies and recommendations from Pomeroy’s enterprise network experts in response to the challenges Enterprise IT faces.

“Over the past 2 years we have seen a seismic shift in the way people do their jobs and their expectations for simple, secure connectivity no matter where they choose to open their laptops at any given moment,” said Stephen Vandegriff, Vice President of Digital Strategy for Pomeroy, and one of the research study’s principals.

“Based upon our survey results we see continued progress on the journey to a frictionless user experience for people working from anywhere with continued transition to SD-WAN and SASE as the best way to manage the network and security,” Vandegriff continued.

The 26-page, 2022 Connected Enterprise report is now available on a complimentary basis at https://www.pomeroy.com/ad-landing-pages/pomeroy-2022-connected-enterprise-ebook/ on the Pomeroy website for IT leaders and others interested in the future of enterprise network connectivity and security.
About Pomeroy Technologies
Pomeroy Technologies, LLC is a market leader in delivering managed workplace services and all aspects of the digital experience. An industry-recognized, global technology firm headquartered in Hebron, Kentucky, Pomeroy’s portfolio brings capabilities and expertise around the full life cycle of the managed workplace experience including Digital Transformation, Security Services, and Technology Solutions to manage and secure the endpoint and digital edge for our clients. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.

Stephen Vandegriff
Pomeroy
+1 859-657-2471
Stephen.Vandegriff@Pomeroy.com
