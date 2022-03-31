Teresa Diamond on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – Executive Director of CHOICES, Woodland Park, COWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teresa Diamond, the executive director of CHOICES, a pregnancy center with offices in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek, Colorado will be a guest on the April 4th livecast.
CHOICES [https://whatchoices.com] provides free pregnancy testing and early OB ultrasound for teens and young adults who are facing an unplanned pregnancy. CHOICES also offers a parenting education program, healthy relationship education in high schools and after abortion support and healing care. Diamond has been the executive director for 3.5 years, and before being invited into this position, a volunteer with the organization since 2009.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. https://truthandliberty.net
