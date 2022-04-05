rSchoolToday Announces $40M DASH

Submit Release
TAMPA, FL, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, maker of the most-adopted operating system for high school activities management, announced today the $40M Dash, the first leg of a company-wide sprint designed to raise the most money for high school activities ever.

The initiative, rolling out across all rSchool divisions, is a concerted effort to help rSchoolToday’s network of 40% of all US High Schools never worry about dwindling funding again, and support their mission of providing opportunities for young athletes to learn through sport.

The Company, who most recently announced an acquisition of communications platform VNN Sports, has a long history supporting schools monetarily. Through software grants, revenue sharing from advertising sales, and its donation campaign platform RallyAroundUs, rSchoolToday raises approximately $2.2M for schools each year. Now, it will look toward scaling these programs, adding new options, and connecting with like-minded companies to grow that number exponentially. The first target is a goal of $40M generated for schools by 2024.

“As our company grows, so too does our responsibility to our schools,” said rSchoolToday President, Ray Dretske. “For 20 years, we've helped athletic departments save time and expense with our software. This has led us to think more deeply about how else we could support them. We hope to use "Dash" as a platform that shines a light on the positive work schools do to shape their local communities through sport and extra-curriculars.”

A slate of new product releases to support the initiative, with a focus on parent, athlete, and fan engagement are planned for 2022.

About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state athletic associations.

