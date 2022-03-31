Michigan Mediator Launches Initiative to Help More Divorcing Families Find Peace Outside of Court
New Domestic Relations Webinar Will Provide Free Alternative Dispute Resolution Information to Divorcing FamiliesSAGINAW, MI, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
On April 9 from 11am-12pm, The Divorce Preacher, a private practice domestic relations service in Saginaw, MI, will host its first quarterly informational webinar for separated and divorcing individuals titled “So You Want to Get Divorced.” This 60-minute virtual event is designed to answer frequently asked questions about mediation and provide families with alternative options for divorce and coparenting issues outside of traditional litigation.
With at least ½ all of marriages in the U.S. ending in divorce, and courthouses across the country being bombarded with new petitions for family law disputes every day, The Divorce Preacher provides affordable consulting, coaching and non-court ordered mediation services for parties seeking professional assistance with divorce, custody, and child access.
The owner, Erinna McKissick, a 37-year-old leadership consultant and native of Saginaw, MI, decided in January 2022 to expand her entrepreneurial endeavors and open her own domestic relations private practice after completing the Michigan requirements for mediators and becoming certified through Citizens Mediation in St. Joseph, MI. McKissick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Howard University and a Master of Arts degree in Ministry Leadership from Cornerstone University.
McKissick, also an author and ordained reverend, has spent the last 20 years of her life providing pre- and post-marital counseling to couples, officiating weddings across the country, and helping save dozens of marriages from ending in divorce. However, the divorced mother of two also knows that there are times when divorce is unavoidable and the damaging effect that stressful court battles can have on a separating family.
“I absolutely believe that marriage is God’s divine design, but in certain circumstances divorce is a necessary evil. When that happens, helping families find peace during one of the most traumatic events of their lives is my specialty,” says McKissick.
Having divorced from an emotionally abusive marriage in 2015 and going through a devastating custody experience that resulted in her daughter threatening suicide at the age of 10, McKissick says that she lost faith in the court system and became determined to find a way to protect her children and to help make sure other families didn’t ever have to go through what she did. That’s when she discovered domestic relations mediation.
“No one cares about your family or what happens to it the way you do,” McKissick says. “I could have lost my daughter’s life because of how a family law judge mishandled my case. It’s unacceptable. I want people to know that they have other options and if they can agree to focus on the best interest of the children and moving forward in a healthy way, then they can find peace after divorce or separation.”
After years of other individuals in abusive marriages secretly reaching out to her on social media, sharing their similar nightmares and looking for her advice, McKissick says opening her private practice just made sense. In 2018 McKissick released her first best-selling book, “Leaving Egypt: From Trauma to Triumph”, which detailed the hardships she experienced during her Christian marriage and provided Biblical teaching on how abusive marriages can be better addressed by the faith-based community. Since the release of her book, she has been invited to speak about divorce and domestic violence in the church, teach classes, and to offer hope and practical life-saving tools to victims. McKissick, who considers herself a domestic wellness advocate, says that she is most looking forward to continuing to help families heal through her new business. She plans to continue to partner with churches and ministries across the U.S. to share her services with their parishioners, as well as network with family law firms and government agencies across the state of Michigan.
Individuals can register for the free 60-minute webinar on April 9 at www.thedivorcepreacher.com. Only an email address is required for registration for those concerned about confidentiality. For more information email thedivorcepreacher@gmail.com or visit The Divorce Preacher | Facebook. McKissick can also be found on social media @RevErinna.
###
Erinna McKissick
EM Enterprises, LLC
+1 989-493-9171
email us here