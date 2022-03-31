Tracy MacNeal and David A. Morales Interviewed By Candice Georgiadis

Tracy MacNeal, leads Materna Medical as President and CEO David A. Morales, executive of a health benefits company Candice Georgiadis

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Meditation — I take 30 minutes nearly every morning to meditate. There are so many ways to meditate, and so many resources online to get started. I recommend that everyone takes the time to explore their inner lives more fully. At an inner level, what we often want is just a quiet moment to remember who we really are and connect with a sustainable source of energy.

Exercise — We all know this. It doesn’t have to be a fancy gym membership or a hot yoga class. For me, it’s often just taking a business call on the phone; instead of using Zoom at my desk, I’ll ask my meeting partner, “I’ve been sitting at my desk for three hours straight. Can I take you for a walk while we talk?” They inevitably laugh and say, “Absolutely! I wish I could do the same!” These walking meetings are often better conversations because they started with humanity first.

Hydration — Drinking water makes a huge difference for me. I love my morning coffee, but I switch to water by 10 am and stay with it all day.

Grounding and relaxing — I recommend finding mentors who can help manage energy. Grounding your energy, relaxing, and staying calm and open-minded — from simple physical therapy or massage to other forms of energy work like Tai Chi or Reiki. There are many types of research that show better creativity, more happiness, better productivity, better outcomes when we’re not in “fight or flight” mode. It’s a mindful discipline to notice when your shoulders are tense, when your jaw is tight, when you have tension in your stomach, or whatever your body’s signals are when you need to just center, ground, and relax.

David A. Morales, executive of a health benefits company

Can you tell us a bit more about what your day-to-day schedule looks like?

I lead a health benefits company that provides health coverage for almost 200,000 state employees. My day starts at 5am:

5am: pray and read the bible

5:30am: read emails and the news

6:00am: wake up my two sons and my wife and prepare breakfast

7:15am: share drop off duty with my wife

8:am: meetings / calls

12pm to 1pm: lunch with my wife

1pm to 6pm: meetings / calls

6pm: dinner with my family

7pm: emails

8pm to 9:30pm: family time

930pm to 11pm: work out and read

1130pm: bedtime!

Weekends: family time!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the core of our discussion. This is probably intuitive to many, but it would be beneficial to spell it out. Based on your experience or research, can you flesh out why not spending time with your children can be detrimental to their development?

You can either instill core values in your children or let schools and strangers do so. Your children are like sponges, and they absorb and learn from your actions and words. The more you let others shape them, the more they develop traits and values that are not your own. I structured American Familia as a conversation with my sons to help communicate the direct role of parenting in instilling the values that helped shape my personal success.

On the flip side, can you give a few reasons or examples about why it is so important to make time to spend with your children?

You instill your values in your children and they in turn grow up with a solid foundation of values like faith, family, grit, integrity, kindness, etc.

You can “re-engineer” or correct false information or erroneous information they may learn from others

You can teach your children to be productive adults and embrace work ethic and entrepreneurship, vital to self-reliance

You can advance personal responsibility and critical thinking to teach them how to think, not what to think

You can teach your children to embrace and appreciate the freedoms we enjoy in American and learn to be grateful for the constitutional freedoms we enjoy in America

