Donjia Gale and Faith James Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Be more understanding and flexible in personal and professional life balance.

This may be obvious to you, but it is not intuitive to many people. Can you articulate to our readers five ways that increased diversity can help a company’s bottom line?

I’m going to answer this with more transparency than I have in the past. This is a hot topic right now and my thoughts come from experience and observation.

I’ll start with this: it’s beyond troubling that “increased diversity” in the 21st century is an issue or goal for companies. It should be natural thought to desire different perspectives, outlooks, troubleshooting strategies and faces in every environment. The lack of truthful education and awareness about the origin of many ideas, concepts, inventions, perspectives and inspiration is a key flaw in our society. If our education and corporate solutions integrated reference to the truth and power of diversity, this would be obvious and outweigh judgment, racism and prejudice in every arena personally and professionally.

Acknowledging diversity is part of creating strategic solutions. Round Tables and War Rooms with diversity open realistic conversation, cultural awareness and ideation.

Increased diversity increases awareness and decreases sensitivity to the unknown. Collective and collaborative conversations spark realistic results. User generated content through web and social platforms proves this, the consumers get to speak to what works for them, which proves diversity delivers data that yields balance and qualitative actions.

Increased diversity is educational in and of itself. People come from home to work, school and play with the knowledge of their own upbringing, the sound of familiar conversation and ways. For me growing up in a very nondiverse neighborhood, where there were very few who looked like me, naturally forced the awareness to learn others and be opened to hear, listen and even practice ways that were like and unlike mine, which leads to my next point.

Diversity includes mental, physical and cultural variety. Creating environments that are conducive in these areas assists in eliminating limiting beliefs. Environments with increased diversity yield natural study and activate intuitive study which opens awareness, communication and understanding. It also activates actualization and thinking based on what is heard and observed in real time verses what may have been assumed, taught or coercively persuaded based on history, error thoughts and bias.

Faith James, CEO and Founder of The Personal Branding Consultancy, LLC

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I migrated to the US in 1981 and attended Midwood High School in Brooklyn, NY. In high school, I quickly to acclimatized to me new surroundings and focused on my studies, which was engrained in me from my mom.

After I graduated high school, I went on to attend CUNY (Hunter College). I was initially going to be declare a Nursing Major. Until my Aunt, who I always held in high regard, told me she didn’t see me as a nurse. It wasn’t because I wouldn’t be good at it or that I wouldn’t be a good nurse — it was because my aunt saw my creative side.

The reason I was choosing nursing was practicality. There’s a saying, “you’ll never be out of a job if you’re a nurse.” However, following my aunt’s advice, I took a TV production class freshman year and was hooked. I realized my love of creating content and solving problems had an outlet and that being a communicator and encourager was my calling. So I switched my major to Communications immediately.

My original plan was to be a TV News anchor. I did an internship at a major regional station. This opportunity fed the wheels that were already turning. Then came the real breakthrough: my 7-week internship with Ogilvy & Mather.

This was not an internship I originally sought. I had been working at a textiles company and a college friend was the one who had the internship. My friend got an offer for a better internship opportunity and asked if I wanted the one with O & M. Without hesitation, I said yes.

I showed up at O & M the day my friend was supposed to, told them she chose something else, and that I was there instead. I interviewed on the spot and landed the internship. After the 7 weeks, O & M hired me to work on the IBM Small Planet campaign. My advertising career spanned other agencies McCann Erickson, Kirshenbaum Bond and Partners in New York and then to Carmichael Lynch and Hunt & Adkins in Minneapolis. I have had the great privilege of working on major Fortune 500 brands.

