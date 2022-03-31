Pulse of the City News Honors 2022 Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Award Winner
Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winner of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction — Lang Pools and Spas from Connecticut.
They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”LAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few months into 2022 and Pulse of the City News continues to roll out its customer satisfaction research and ratings on businesses nationwide.
— Frank Andrews
Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries that provide an excellent customer experience. Lang Pools and Spas Inc. (www.langpools.com), a recent winner of the Pulse of the City Award, earned top honors again in 2022. Located in Norwalk, Conn., Lang Pools specializes in the construction of custom inground pools and spas. The Lang team will turn your backyard into your very own private resort. But more than that, they can also assist in the maintenance, repair, replacement, opening and closing of your pool. In addition to performing top-notch work, Lang Pools does it all with the customers’ needs at the forefront. Its reputation for excellent customer service and satisfaction has earned the company eight consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/lang-pools-Norwalk-CT.
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
As the year moves along, Pulse will continue rolling out its satisfaction research and announcing the most recent recipients of its prestigious Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction.
Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+1 8667329800
email us here