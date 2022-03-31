Future Trend of KVM Market by Regions, Type and Application, Forecast till 2030
Global KVM market was valued at US$ 1010.34 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Absolute Markets Insights report, product segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global KVM market over the forecast period. Various types of KVM products provided in the market include KVM switches, KVM extenders, KVM matrix, and accessories amongst others. Several companies are investing in expanding their operations in order to boost their worldwide footprint and market presence. For example, in November 2020, Black Box released the KVD200-2H 4K HDMI dual-head desktop KVM switch, a reasonably priced KVM switch targeted for professional users who need to handle two computers, such as a desktop and a laptop computer, using a single keyboard and mouse. The KVD200-2H KVM desktop switch is suitable for customers that demand easy, cost-effective control over numerous PCs while maintaining flawless performance.
A keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) is a hardware device that connects a keyboard, video display and mouse to several computers. It enables a user to control multiple computers with a single input/output (I/O) device. KVM can also be used to manage multiple server groups in a data centre. The KVM switch is commonly used to support terminals on both ends of a connection, allowing remote and local access to all computers. Enterprises' increasing demand for data storage devices is driving the demand for KVM products. In terms of revenue, global KVM market was valued at US$ 1010.34 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=944
Digital KVM segment is estimated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period in the global KVM market. Digital KVM are becoming more popular in data centers owing to its ease of integration with existing infrastructure, which saves time and lowers cabling costs. It also enables the control of other devices such as serially controlled routers, UNIX servers, and other power-controlled devices. Furthermore, the world is shifting toward digital-based products due to their ease of accessibility. Digital KVM is a powerful IT administrator tool that can assist in the remote access of IT infrastructure in a quickly changing business landscape.
MAC segment is estimated to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, companies in the KVM market are developing KVM products which provide multi-platform support. For instance, IOGEAR developed all type of KVM switches, KVM extender and other products, which support all types of operating systems including MAC.
HDMI segment is estimated to witness substantial growth rate during the 2021 – 2029 period in the global KVM market. The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is a proprietary audio/video interface that allows an HDMI-compliant source device to transmit uncompressed video data as well as compressed or uncompressed digital audio data. The primary advantage of HDMI is its capacity to transfer high-bandwidth data (video, audio, and Ethernet) over a single cable.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=944
Some of the players operating in the global KVM market are ABB, Adder Technology Ltd., Apantac LLC, ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd., Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd., Black Box Corporation, Gefen Nortek Security & Control, LLC, Guntermann & Drunck GmbH, Icron, IHSE, KINAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Raritan Inc., SmartAVi, and Vertiv Group Corp., amongst other market participants.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global KVM Market:
• By Offering
o Products
KVM Switches
KVM Extenders
KVM Matrix
Accessories
• Cables
• Converter
• Power Supply Units
• Mounting Support
• Others
Others
o Services
Support Services
Training Services
Others
• By Type
o Analog
o Digital
• By OS Support
o Linux
o Windows
o Mac
o Other
• By Connectivity
o USB
o Display Port
o HDMI
o Ethernet
o Others
• By Organization Size
o Small and Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• By End Use Industry
o Energy and Utilities
o Government and Military
o Healthcare
o Education
o Travel & Hospitality
o BFSI
o Retail
o Industrial and Manufacturing
o Media and Entertainment
o Transport
o IT and Telecommunications
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth KVM Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=944
Top Reports:
Ventilators Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Ventilators-Market-2019-2027-553
Medical Marijuana Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Medical-Marijuana-Market-2019-2027-554
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn