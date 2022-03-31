New Director-General of the ILO

SWEDEN, March 31 - The International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body elected Gilbert Houngbo as the ILO’s 11th Director-General on 25 March. Houngbo was most recently President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Prime Minister of Togo and Deputy Director-General of the ILO. Minister for Employment Eva Nordmark and Deputy Minister for Employment Johan Danielsson congratulate the new Director-General.

“The Government congratulates Gilbert Houngbo on his new and important role as Director-General of the ILO. In these uncertain times, with the labour market heavily impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the role of the ILO is more vital than it has been for a long time. The situation we are currently experiencing highlights the significance of strong social institutions in our societies, institutions that are the backbone of our democratic States. The social partners should be an integral part of these institutions in all ILO Member States,” says Ms Nordmark.

“I am delighted that Gilbert Houngbo has been elected as the new Director-General. He brings extensive and multi-faceted experience of the UN system, multilateral cooperation and labour market issues. With his solid knowledge, Houngbo will continue to develop the organisation at a very challenging time,” says Mr Danielsson.

Gilbert Houngbo’s term as ILO Director-General begins on 1 October 2022. He was elected on 25 March at the 344th Session of the Governing Body. Sweden has been a regular member of the ILO Governing Body since June 2021. As a regular member, Sweden has the right to vote and speak at Governing Body sessions and when the Director-General is elected.