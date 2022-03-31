Segmentation Analysis of Ultra Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market – Trends, Market Dynamics with Forecast Year
Ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market was valued at US$ 510.16 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An informative report titled as Ultra Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers market recently has been published by Absolute Markets Insights to its online repository. This factual information offers an inside and out investigation by thinking about a few sections, like sort, size, innovation and applications. Distinctive exploratory methods, for example, subjective and quantitative examination have been utilized to give information precisely. For better comprehension of the clients, it utilizes viable graphical show methods, like diagrams, outlines, tables just as pictures.
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, upright ULT freezers in the global ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market occupied a considerable market share, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growth of upright ultra-low temperature freezers is driven by technological developments and widespread usage of upright freezers, as well as improved accessibility and operation management. Major manufacturers in the market are also focusing on producing this type of freezers. Thermo Fisher Scientific, for instance, have produced upright models that set the standard for performance and dependable high-capacity sample storage in high-use circumstances, regardless of whether -80 or -40 capabilities are required.
The global ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market has been bifurcated into upright ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers and chest ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers. Upright ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers held the largest market share in 2020 owing to their ease of use, lower energy consumption, and cost-effectiveness. Upright freezer can accommodate lab space limitations by fitting into slim spaces. For instance, Stirling Ultracold created the SU780XLE, an energy-efficient upright ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezer. Its advantages include lower operating costs, saving critical laboratory space, and lowering freezer energy use.
The global ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market has been segmented into blood banks, hospitals, research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and others. Hospitals accounted for the highest share in 2020, followed by research institutes and blood banks. The increasing demand for freezers used in various applications from safe and secure sample storage to ensuring sample quality across hospital facilities is driving the segment’s growth in the global market.
AMI reports that Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market owing to the growing number of biobanks & hospitals in the region. Furthermore, increased scientific research and development activities, as well as an increase in the number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses, are predicted to boost region’s growth in the global market.
Some of the players operating in the ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market are Arctiko, BINDER GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Haier Inc., Helmer Scientific Inc., Nuaire, PHC Corporation, REMI GROUP, Stirling Ultracold, and Thermo Fisher Scientific amongst other market participants.
Global Ultra Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market:
• By Type
o Upright Ultra Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers
o Chest Ultra Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers
• By Capacity
o Less than 400 L
o 401 L to 600 L
o 601 L to 800 L
o More than 800 L
• By Application
o Laboratory and Clinical Samples
o Vaccine Storage
o Others
• By End Users
o Blood Banks
o Hospitals
o Research Institutes
o Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
