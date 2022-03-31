Telecommunication Towers Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, & Forecast till 2030
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, the global telecommunication towers market was valued at US$ 52,241.02 Mn in 2021, growing at an estimated CAGR of 14% over the forecast period. Over the period of last two decades, the telecommunication sector has witnessed immense growth. Telecommunications towers which were initially installed for the purpose of broadcasting, are now catering to several needs including internet services. This was only possible due to the technological advancements in last 20 years. The market that got an impetus after introduction of 2G i.e., second generation mobile telecom saw significant growth as soon as 3G internet services were launched. Many telecom operators tried and were successful in luring new consumers by offering high-speed internet and enhanced voice quality at a cheaper rate. At present, many nations are possessing 4th generation connectivity. On the other hand, some of the leading countries are enjoying 5G connectivity and this is driving the telecommunication towers market ahead.
As more and more people are buying smartphones and using internet, the demand for better network and high-speed internet is constantly rising. This demand is further multiplied by introduction of new-era smartphones that are built with latest technology particularly for use of high-quality network. The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a blessing in disguise for telecommunication towers market. While most of the world was shutdown, majority of the population was forced to stay at home and the only way they could connect with the outer world was through internet. Additionally, the rise in several OTT platforms directly created demand for high-speed network, ultimately benefiting the telecommunication towers market.
The market's growth is being positively impacted after introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) in telecom towers that are being installed at present. Owing to this, towers can now offer multi-channel frequencies, which ensures better network quality in terms of connectivity and rate of transfer. IoT brings along several benefits like monitoring and accessing the security devices that too at real time.
Meanwhile in terms of highest market share, the region of North America has been dominating. This is primarily due to presence of several telecom operators, which creates competition resulting in more offers for consumers. All of this helps in the growth of the telecommunication towers market.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global telecommunication towers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings – Global Telecommunication Towers Market:
• Today many countries are using high-speed internet services, courtesy of the technological advancements witnessed by the telecommunication towers market.
• The telecommunication towers market not only manage to sustain but also grow in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.
• Surging demand for quality of calls and high-speed internet is driving the telecommunication towers market.
• Introduction of IoT will definitely boost the growth of the telecommunication towers market and resolve multiple issues that are prevalent.
Few of the players operating in the global telecommunication towers market are listed below:
• ATC IP LLC
• Atlas Tower Group
• BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
• Carl C
• China Tower Corporation Limited
• Deutsche Telekom AG
• FLI
• Helios Towers plc
• Phoenix Tower International
• Ramboll Group A/S
• SBA Communications Corporation
• Swan Group Limited
• T‑Mobile USA, Inc.
• Vantage Towers
• Other Market Participants
Global Telecommunications Market
By Offering
• Telecom Towers
• Services
o Acquisition and Planning
o Design and Build
o Installation and Integration
o Maintenance
o Consulting services
o Others
By Type
• Lattice Tower
• Monopole Tower
• Guyed Tower
• Others
By Installation
• Ground based
• Rooftop
By End Users
• Public Entities
• Private Entities
• Others
By Business Model
• Operator-led Towercos
• Pureplay Independent Towercos
• Joint Venture Infraco
• MNO Captive-Sites
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
