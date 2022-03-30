Senate Resolution 253 Printer's Number 1527

PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - WHEREAS, Mr. Chavez allied with many political leaders, such

as California Governor Jerry Brown and President John F.

Kennedy, to advance the rights of laborers; and

WHEREAS, This culminated in the passage of the California

Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975 that established a

labor review board allowing investigations into unfair labor

practices for farm workers in California; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Chavez extended his advocacy outside of

California when he protested an Arizona law that would prevent

farm workers from organizing, boycotting or entering into

collective bargaining agreements; and

WHEREAS, In 1972, Mr. Chavez gave a speech to 2,000 coal mine

workers in Lattimer, Pennsylvania, on the 75th anniversary of

the Lattimer Strike, in which 19 coal miners were killed; and

WHEREAS, In that speech, Mr. Chavez stated that workers all

throughout the United States faced similar struggles in their

attempts to unionize, stating that "the lives of those miners,

they too are immigrants, they too have strange sounding names,

they too speak a foreign language, they too [were] trying to

build a union"; and

WHEREAS, In recognition of his work in fighting for the

rights of farm workers and his use of peaceful protest tactics,

Mr. Chavez was awarded a posthumous Presidential Medal of

Freedom by President Bill Clinton in 1994; and

WHEREAS, In 2014, President Barack Obama proclaimed March 31

of every year to be "Cesar Chavez Day" to honor Mr. Chavez's

life and legacy; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize March 31, 2022, as "Cesar

Chavez Day" in Pennsylvania to honor an American labor leader

who advanced the rights of farm workers and advocated for labor

20220SR0253PN1527 - 2 -

