WORLD LANGUAGE WEEK RECOGNITION

News Release

March 31, 2022

The Nebraska Department of Education and the World Language Advisory Council are celebrating World Language Week, March 31 – April 6, by recognizing key partnerships vital to the success of World Language students.

World Language Week celebrates the teaching and learning of world languages in the state of Nebraska. The theme for this year is Ignite the Power of Language. World language educators and students are encouraged to celebrate the power of languages to be college, career, and civic ready.

Community support is a crucial aspect of strengthening the foundation of World Language instruction.

The University of Kearney, University of Omaha, and Doane University are integrating the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy into their language programs by awarding credits for the Seal of Biliteracy at no cost to students who meet requirements.

Omaha Public Schools endorses the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy to recognize language proficiency among eligible students. The ability to communicate in multiple languages is viewed as an asset in the district when applying for a job or for college admission.

“Graduating multilingual students greatly benefits our city,” said OPS Chief Academic Officer Susan Christopherson. “Omaha needs people with multiliteracy skills and cross-cultural competences to fuel our economy, to strengthen our social cohesion, and to enrich the quality of life in our communities.”

Local businesses and organizations are also supporting and recognizing the Seal as evidence of bilingual skills in their hiring process. The NDE recognizes Easyway International LLC, Shaanxi Commerce Representative Office, and Midwest U. S. Commerce Representative Office of Weinan City for their support of the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy.

Nebraska students will also be honored with the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award, which recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence.

For more information about World Language Week and the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award visit: https://www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week/.