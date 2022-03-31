Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market 2022: Future Outlook, Growth, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market was valued at US$ 458.21 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.67% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).. The major players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics market include: Amazon Web Services, Inc., BenevolentAI Ltd., DEEP GENOMICS, Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd., Fabric Genomics, Inc., FDNA INC., Freenome Holdings, Inc., IBM Corporation, Lifebit, Microsoft, MolecularMatch, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Verge Genomics and other market participants.
Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market 2022-2030. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Customers May Help Identify Market Gaps
Additionally, study precisely covers and examine survey analysis by end users along with primary respondents from Industry to assess market evaluation. The qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market – Outlook and Forecast and consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns helps identify real market gaps. This survey of HTF took a holistic view of consumer behaviours and market perceptions from the start of the pandemic and throughout.
For Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis customization is provided wherever applicable which consider Buying behaviour, demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)
Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market:
Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2021?
Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation?
Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics movement showcase by applications, types and regions?
Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market in 2020 and beyond?
Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market?
Industry Trends
Genomics, a term that was first coined by Thomas Roderick in 1986, refers to the study of the function and structure of a living organism's entire genome. The complete set of genetic information present in an organism is called a genome. Genome is stored in the complex molecules of Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which is called as chromosomes. Genomics is a computer-aided study, and has gained immense attention in the past couple of decades. It primarily deals with the mapping and sequencing of the genes present in the chromosome. Studies show that genomics is more accurate as compared to other methods such as recombination mapping and deletion mapping. The use of genomics is seen in the solving of complex issues related to genetics, and has become an inevitable aspect of both plant and animal breeding, and genetics. Artificial intelligence technology is being increasingly used in the field of genomics, as it has the ability to break down complex scenarios involving millions of combinations, and coming up with the most efficient solution.
Computer vision techniques are being used for the capture of high resolution images, especially in the field of plant genomics. The rise in investment in artificial intelligence technology in the field of genomics, which is powered by both private and public entities, coupled with the rise in demand for genetic decoding for gene editing and sequencing, is expected to lead to the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market in the coming years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of numerous individuals around the globe. The pandemic has forced government bodies to implement lockdown and social distancing norms to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. However, healthcare and life sciences industry has gained significantly as a result of the pandemic. Companies are increasingly providing solutions that helps in studying human genomics at a microscopic level, and artificial intelligence solutions are being increased used for this purpose. Using genomics, pharmaceutical companies can also come up with tailored therapeutics for patients. Healthcare facilities, on the other hand, can utilize the concept of genomics for analyzing the genetic composition of individuals, and come up with a suitable diagnostic, as well as therapeutic model, especially with the advancement in machine learning technology. Furthermore, disease identification and prevention is being increasingly focussed by public healthcare bodies. Researchers are largely focussing on the use of artificial intelligence techniques to gain more insights about the COVID-19 genome sequences. Sequential pattern mining (SPM) technique, for instance, is applied on a corpus of COVID-19 genome sequence which can be understood by a computer for analyzing patterns. Hence, the pandemic situation has accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence in genomics, especially for understanding the genetic composition of patients, as well as the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market in the coming years.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015-2021
Base year – 2021
Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By Offering
• Solutions
• Services
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By Technology
• Machine Learning
• Computer Vision
• Others
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By Type
• Plant Genomics
• Animal Genomics
• Others
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By Function
• Genome Sequencing
• Gene Editing
• Predictive Testing of Genes
• Others
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By End-Use
• Structural Genomics
• Functional Genomics
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By End-Users
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Research Institutions and Life Sciences
• Healthcare Providers
• Others
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Genomics Market: By Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, size and their forecast from 2022-2030.
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed insights on emerging regions with qualitative and quantitative information and fact
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long-term strategies
• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as Collaborations, mergers, and new product launches in the market
