Research Report: Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2030
Global handheld ultrasound equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultrasound technology has become not only common but also necessary in today's healthcare industry. It is now the primary imaging technique for medical experts all around the world, which enables them to inspect organs, diagnose and treat both minor and life-threatening medical diseases. Ultrasound technology is becoming progressively smaller, more compact, mobile, and cost-effective due to the imaging modality advances. Imaging technology has changed dramatically over the years, from enormous, cumbersome equipment to small, portable ultrasound scanners. Pocket-sized handheld ultrasound equipment have also been introduced in recent years. There is a better variety of handheld ultrasound equipment in the market, which contain a wide array of functions and advanced ergonomics. For example, some handhelds feature transducers that can be connected to a tablet or smartphone, while others have both the transducer and the screen in one unit and can be connected to the internet through a wireless network. Some hand-held ultrasounds are used in echocardiography, while others are used as a supplement to a physical examination. The rapid pace of technology advancement is leading to the development of hand-held technologies that could revolutionise healthcare delivery and thus showcases potential growth opportunities for global handheld ultrasound equipment market over the forecast period.
Global handheld ultrasound equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1085
The global handheld ultrasound equipment market is segmented into devices, accessories and services. With the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in handheld ultrasound devices, the demand has risen considerably in the last few years. Major players in the market are focussing on incorporating these technologies to offer features and efficiency for medical imaging. For instance, in October 2020, Butterfly Network, Inc. introduced Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, which offers enhanced image details and a longer battery life. Additionally, ultrasound based imaging analysis software is also being used to have better results and interpretation of the medical images. As a result, a growing number of medical professionals are turning to handheld ultrasound technology, which combines a variety of medical applications into a single system. Thus, the above mentioned factors are boosting the global handheld ultrasound equipment market.
Global handheld ultrasound equipment market is segmented into cardiology, urology, women’s health, emergency medicine, lung, orthopedic, primary care, others. In aspect of women’s health, breast cancer is a growing concern which kills more than half a million woman every year, throughout the world. Early identification of breast cancer can make a big difference in survival rates, and thus ultrasound imaging is becoming more popular. Portable ultrasound devices are commonly used for routine breast screening since they are inexpensive, readily available, convenient to transport, and do not require the patient to undergo any particular preparation. Hologic Inc., for instance, offers wireless, handheld breast ultrasound with exceptional breast image quality, enabling optimization of clinical workflow. Thus, major leading players are investing into clinical indication specific handheld ultrasound devices, which is driving the growth of handheld ultrasound equipment market globally.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1085
Some of the players operating in the global handheld ultrasound equipment market are:
• Canon Systems Medical Corporation
• Butterfly Network, Inc.
• Clarius Mobile Health Corp.
• DGH Technology Inc.
• FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.
• General Electric Company
• Hologic, Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Mindray DS USA, Inc.
• Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
• Vave Health, Inc.
• Other Industry Participants.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market
• By Offering
o Devices
o Accessories
Battery
Charger
Others
o Services
• By Operating System
o Android
o IOS
o Others
• By Clinical Area
o Cardiology
o Urology
o Women’s Health
o Emergency Medicine
o Lung
o Orthopedic
o Primary care
o Others
• By End Users
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Diagnostic Imaging Centers
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1085
Top Reports:
Piperacillin Acid (CAS 61477-96-1) Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Piperacillin-Acid-(CAS-61477-96-1)-Market-2021---2029-842
Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC) Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Dye-Sensitized-Solar-Cells-(DSSC)-Market-2021-2029-844
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn