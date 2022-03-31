Holter Monitor Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Applications, Pandemic Impact with Key Drivers
The global holter monitor market was valued at US$ 452.32 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 9.56% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global holter monitor market is projected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe. It is a leading cause of death and according to WHO, around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in the year 2019. This rising burden of CVD has raised the demand for holter monitoring devices. Holter monitoring devices have been shown to be effective in detecting and monitoring cardiac arrhythmias. These devices allow for sustained monitoring of heart rhythm for periods ranging from a few days to several months, thus enabling in detection of infrequent arrhythmias in patients of all ages. Additionally, technological advancements in holter monitoring devices have revolutionized and enhanced the clinical outcome of ambulatory ECG procedures. With rising geriatric population and increasing cases of atrial fibrillation, the holter monitor market is expected to exhibit tremendous demand. As per an estimation, around 6-12 million people worldwide are likely to suffer from atrial fibrillation in the U.S. by 2050 as compared to 17.9 million people by 2060 in Europe.
The global holter monitor market was valued at US$ 452.32 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 9.56% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1079
The global holter monitor market is bifurcated into products and services. The product segment is dominating the market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand of technological advanced products for remote monitoring of the patients owing to the current pandemic situation.
Holter monitor market is segmented into 3 channel monitors, 12 channel monitors and others. Among these, the 3 channel holter accounted for the largest share in 2021. This dominance is attributed to improved operational efficacy provided by 3 channel monitor. Also, the tracings with 3 channel monitor helps to eliminate time consuming electrostatic copying, which is further propelling its market share.
The global holter monitor market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market in 2021 as most of the medical devices including holter monitoring systems are sold directly to the hospitals, or physicians. Also, many med-tech companies have their distributor partners to sell the complex devices to target customers via offline channels.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1079
Some of the key players operating in the global holter monitor market are:
• ACS Diagnostics
• Apollo Homecare
• Biotricity
• Bittium
• Contec
• EDAN Instruments, Inc.
• FUKUDA DENSHI
• General Electric Company
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.
• SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.
• ScottCare
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Holter Monitor Market
• By Offering
o Products
o Services
• By Sales Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By End-User
o Individuals
o Healthcare Facilities
o Geriatric Care Centres
o Others
• By Type
o 3 Channel Monitors
o 12 Channel Monitors
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Holter Monitor Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1079
More Reports:
Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Brain-Tumor-Therapeutics-Market-2021---2029-849
Online Coaching Software Market- https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Online-Coaching-Software-Market-2021---2029-852
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn