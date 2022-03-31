Fine Tune CEO, Rich Ham, named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Pro to Know
On behalf of all the ‘Tuners,’ I am proud to accept this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.”CHICAGO, IL, US, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has named Rich Ham, CEO of Fine Tune, as one of the winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award.
The Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
Rich is recognized for being a leader in innovation and disruption within the indirect procurement/sourcing industry. Setting him apart and cementing him as a standout voice in the community is his tendency to disrupt the procurement/sourcing function with ideas and insights that often go “against the grain” of popular community talking points. With the intention to educate and make a positive difference for sourcing/procurement professionals and their organizations, he chooses tangible improvement over appeasement.
To browse some of Rich’s insights, which explore the threats and opportunities within procurement/sourcing and offer practical solutions, visit finetuneus.com/insights.
Additionally, Rich is recognized for his innovative work within and through Fine Tune, positively impacting the procurement/sourcing function. His most notable efforts from the past year include the development of and continual investments in Fine Tune’s proprietary expense management software, “Expense Management Optimization and Auditing Technology (eMOATSM);” embedding sustainability as a foremost initiative for Fine Tune, both internally as a service element, along with attaining B Corporation™ certification; and expanding Fine Tune’s portfolio to include Security & Guard Services.
“On behalf of all the ‘Tuners,’ I am proud to accept this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” said Ham. “In 2022, it is more critical than ever for overburdened procurement and sourcing professionals to arm themselves with knowledge and strategies to effectively ‘engage in the joust’ with their suppliers. We strongly believe that solving longstanding problems and delivering real, lasting P&L impact is the path to elevating the procurement and sourcing profession. If we have helped along these lines with our direct client work, along with our various content pieces, insights, and forums, I am grateful. We will keep it up, arming our current and future clients with better and better strategies in the years ahead.”
“When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners.”
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
