Take the edge off with KBC Tools & Machinery’s NEW Pneumatic Hand Chamfering Tool

Chamfer the edge of many materials with ease and speed with this chamfering tool.

KBC Tools & Machinery introduces a new Pneumatic Hand Chamfering Tool to The US and Canadian metalworking and MRO markets.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBC Tools & Machinery is pleased to introduce a new Pneumatic Hand Chamfering Tool to The US and Canadian metalworking and MRO markets. This Pneumatic Hand Chamfering Tool takes the edge off or creates an intentional edge on a variety of materials, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, plastics, and phenolics with speed and repeatability at a fraction of the cost of production chamfering equipment.For proper material preparation The KBC Pneumatic Hand Chamfering Tool allows you to remove burrs easily and quickly to create a uniform edge with repeatable accuracy up to almost 1mm depth, prepare metal for welding jobs and clean them up after, and a host of other needs in the machine shop or on site. The bearing runs along the edge of the surface while two carbide inserts chamfer the edge for smooth results. (Replacement standard triangular tip carbide inserts, TCMT-09T3, are available.) This is the perfect tool that finds a sweet spot between hand deburring tools, such as Shaviv and Noga, and table top production chamfering machines (KBC 1-548-100, lists for $918.00 US, $1622.90 Canadian with Hydro inspection labels for Canada), all at a pocket change price. The KBC Pneumatic Hand Chamfering Tool, KBC Part Number 1-829-1305, lists for $109.99 US ($119.99 Canadian).Specifications: Chamfering capacity of this tool is .1mm to 1.5mm, (.004” to .060”). Work depthpic is .1 to .9mm, (.004” to .035”). The tool runs on air consumption of 7.7 CFM and 90 PSI. The air inlet is ¼”. It has a no load speed of 30,000 RPM. The wheel diameter is 1.73”. The tool is 5.7” long, and only 1.5 lbs. which makes it light and easy to hold and work with.You can view KBC’s NEW Pneumatic Hand Chamfering Tool in action at Jimbos Garage when he does some welding table maintenance as well as taking the internal and exterior burr off of pipe at the 12 minute mark at : https://youtu.be/52CHeV0NOMo and on Abomb79 at the 7 minute mark at https://youtu.be/ck8IepSvQyU . Still, while seeing is believing, it’s even better when you get one of these babies in your hand and see what it can do in your shop to save you time and money, smooth the edges, and get your work done.KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!

ABomb79 uses the KBC Tools & Machinery's chamfering tool at the 7 minute mark