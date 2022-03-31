Submit Release
Vietnamese business associations set up in Laos

VIETNAM, March 31 -  

Delegates pose for a group photo. VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — Two Vietnamese business associations in central and southern Laos have been established as member organistions of the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos (BACI).

During their first congresses, the two associations approved their charters, discussed operation orientations, and elected the executive boards for the 2022-27 tenure.

During the tenure, the associations will focus on supporting their members, and play their role as bridges connecting businesses and State management agencies of Laos and Việt Nam.

They will also work to gather opinions from businesses to building policies on economic and social management of the two countries’ localities, and promote social security activities in Laos.

The BACI planned to convene its congress in the coming time in Vientiane capital. — VNS

