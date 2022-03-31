Kalkine Canada Advisory Services Inc. to Launch the 'Real Estate Research' for Canada

Kalkine's 'Real Estate Research' aims to provide actionable insights which are easy to comprehend, covering diverse sub-sectors .

TORONTO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalkine Canada Advisory Services Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Real Estate Research'. This research provides an elite opportunity to recognize quality listed companies in Canada's booming property and infrastructure markets.With an inclination toward stable returns and dividend yields over the medium to long-term, the research provides insights on the businesses with decent fundamentals covering diversified segments, including building materials, residential and commercial property developers, infrastructure developers, toll operators, REITs, and property management firms.Forces driving the Canadian Real Estate market:Canada is amongst the most immigrant-friendly nations. As per the Government of Canada website, in 2019, over 341,000 permanent residents were welcomed by Canada. In 2020, despite various lockdown restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada admitted over 184,500 new permanent residents. For 2021 this figure was greater than 401,000. One major factor driving the influx of foreigners in Canada is its immigrant-friendly and transparent policies, boosting the housing markets.Canada has been witnessing a sharp increase in home sales. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), national home sales rose to 4.6% on a month-over-month basis in February 2022. Also, the number of newly listed homes rose by 23.7% on a month-over-month basis in February 2022. The nation has also observed a rise in home prices. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the actual national average home price in February 2022 was a record $816,720, up 20.6% from the same month last year.Few reasons to consider Kalkine's 'Real Estate Research':• In-depth Fundamental Analysis: Detailed analysis undertaken on the company's fundamentals, including its past performance, earnings quality, equity dilution, management team, key risks, growth catalyst etc., for better decision making.• Detailed Technical Analysis: Detailed technical analysis of the stocks is undertaken to improve the entry timing & price. Technical tools such as price action, indicators, support level, resistance level, candlestick patterns, volumes, relative strength index (RSI), simple moving averages (SMA), among others, are used in this regard.• Diversification: The Real Estate Research encompass various segments such as housing construction, rental properties, office lease, infrastructure companies, among others. The mature companies will focus on dividend distribution as one of the criteria. In contrast, special emphasis will be given to the small and mid-cap companies with high growth potential to harness the benefits of diversification.To Summarize, Kalkine's 'Real Estate Research' aims to provide actionable insights which are easy to comprehend, covering diverse sub-sectors after assessing global demand and supply, fundamental analysis, outlook, valuation, technical parameters, risks, etc.

