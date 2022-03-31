SPECIAL OPERATIONS / DUI / DLSC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22H1000087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 30, 2022, at approximately 1854 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116 in the Town of Starksboro

VIOLATION:

-“Operating after suspension or revocation of license,” a violation of T23 VSA 674

-“Operating under the influence of alcohol or other substance,” a violation of T23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Brandon Nielsen

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 1854 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was participating in a high visibility traffic safety patrol under the Governor Highway Safety Program (GHSP), with a focus on intervening in speeding and aggressive driving. It was at this time, the Trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, the target vehicle was recorded at traveling 79 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Brandon Nielsen (20) of Starksboro, VT. Further investigation revealed that Nielsen did not have a valid driver's license and was impaired by a substance other than alcohol. Nielsen was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. Nielsen was ordered to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division on June 27, 2022, to answer the aforementioned charges. Nielsen was also issued a VCVC under Title 23 VSA 1081(b) “Basic rule and maximum limits.”

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047