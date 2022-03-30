Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 30, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Pam Snyder.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2869; and
- House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2869 as amended by Amendment A03786.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HR 188
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 1019
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
March 30, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, (the House of Representative concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of April 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 11, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 11, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 1019
HR 188
Bills Referred
HB 2462 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 1281 To Appropriations
HB 2073 To Appropriations
HB 2447 To Appropriations
HB 2450 To Appropriations
HB 2451 To Appropriations
HB 2461 To Appropriations
SB 119 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1259 From Education to Children and Youth
House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution
H.C.R.R.R. #1 of 2022 Originated in Committee
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 223 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 224 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 1847 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 2397 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2456 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2457 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 637 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2068 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1019 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 875 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 934 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1910 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1929 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2106 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2125 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2271 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 174 From Judiciary as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 424
HB 661
HB 860
HB 972
HB 1536
HB 1728
HB 1880
HB 2141
HB 2147
HB 2169
HB 2171
HB 2373
HB 2401
HB 2419
HB 2449
SB 1020
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 424
HB 661
HB 860
HB 1536
HB 1728
HB 1880
HB 2141
HB 2147
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution urging the Governors of New York and New Jersey to end anti-pipeline policies that block Pennsylvania natural gas from reaching markets in New England.
Motion to consider whether A03822 is Germane (Saylor)
87 – 111 (Not Germane)
134 – 64
A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until March 31, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.
174 – 24
A Resolution urging the President of the United States and the Congress of the United States to take measures to increase America's long-term energy affordability and security by ensuring the continued operation and expansion of our oil and gas infrastructure.
126 – 72
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, April 11, 2022 at 12:00 Noon.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.