Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 30, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Pam Snyder.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2869; and

House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2869 as amended by Amendment A03786.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HR 188

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 1019

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

March 30, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, (the House of Representative concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of April 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 11, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 11, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 1019

HR 188

Bills Referred

HB 2462 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 604 To Appropriations

HB 1281 To Appropriations

HB 2073 To Appropriations

HB 2447 To Appropriations

HB 2450 To Appropriations

HB 2451 To Appropriations

HB 2461 To Appropriations

SB 119 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1259 From Education to Children and Youth

House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution

H.C.R.R.R. #1 of 2022 Originated in Committee

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 223 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 224 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 1847 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2397 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2456 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2457 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 637 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2068 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1019 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 875 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 934 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1910 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1929 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2106 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2125 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2271 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 174 From Judiciary as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 424

HB 661

HB 860

HB 972

HB 1536

HB 1728

HB 1880

HB 2141

HB 2147

HB 2169

HB 2171

HB 2373

HB 2401

HB 2419

HB 2449

SB 1020

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 424

HB 661

HB 860

HB 1536

HB 1728

HB 1880

HB 2141

HB 2147

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 187 A Resolution urging the Governors of New York and New Jersey to end anti-pipeline policies that block Pennsylvania natural gas from reaching markets in New England. Motion to consider whether A03822 is Germane (Saylor) 87 – 111 (Not Germane) 134 – 64 HR 188 A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until March 31, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse. 174 – 24 HR 189 A Resolution urging the President of the United States and the Congress of the United States to take measures to increase America's long-term energy affordability and security by ensuring the continued operation and expansion of our oil and gas infrastructure. 126 – 72

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 11, 2022 at 12:00 Noon.

