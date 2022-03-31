Conservative Rising Star Launches 'Save My Freedom' Movement
The movement unites a community of businesses, media, organizations, influencers & Americans under the cause of freedom.
Our members can hire, buy, sell, share their stories, learn from experts, network, join groups, and advocate for their personal, professional and financial freedoms - all on one platform!”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent television and podcast host of the Everything Home Talk Show, Michele Swinick, launched the Save My Freedom Movement today - an initiative designed to empower Americans to support pro-freedom causes in every area of their lives.
— Michele Swinick - Founder of the Save My Freedom Movement
“The Save My Freedom Movement is about uniting American citizens to protect and preserve their personal, professional and financial freedoms,” remarked Swinick. “We're bringing together like-minded small business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, organizations, media, & purpose-driven people to support each other and build up the pro-freedom community. Our members can hire, buy, sell, share their stories, learn from experts, network, join groups, and advocate for freedom - all on one platform!”
The Save My Freedom Movement was founded to be a trustworthy resource for like-minded Americans to grow their businesses, enhance their quality of their lives, and make a difference in their communities. The movement’s mission is to create a one-stop shop where people can find everything they need to engage in the pro-freedom movement.
“For too long, the interests of American citizens have been pushed to the side by anti-American forces,” continued Swinick. “The American Dream has been torn down by Left-wing indoctrination, Critical Race Theory, and hostility toward different points of view. The Save My Freedom platform is a way for everyday citizens to push back - to come together and create a powerful movement for freedom that cannot be ignored.”
Learn more and Join the Save My Freedom Movement: http://SaveMyFreedom.us
# # #
About Everything Home - TV Show, Talk Radio Show, Podcast & Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform:
Everything Home is the transformational show and platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness" delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things! It's your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content, conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom, and promote patriotism.
One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform
Listen & Watch LIVE: http://EverythingHomeLive.com
Take Action Menu & All Links: http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com
Michele Swinick
Everything Home Talk Show & Patriotic Resource Platform
+1 602-885-7607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other