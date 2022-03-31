Ionada secures Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas for onboard Carbon Capture
Bureau Veritas bestows AIP funds upon Ionada in its work with the marine industry.
Ionada will be ramping up commercialization of our carbon capture technology, with the support of Bureau Veritas within the next eighteen months.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionada GmbH (“Ionada”), is pleased to announce a breakthrough in marine decarbonization, as one of the first to obtain an Approval in Principle (AIP), for onboard carbon capture for the marine industry.
— Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada
“Ionada’s key innovation, is the application of nano porous hollow fiber membrane contactor (HFMC) technology, to carbon capture. Resulting in a system that is 50% smaller, and 30% more efficient, than competitive conventional amine carbon capture systems,” says Edoardo Panziera, Managing Director at Ionada. “Ionada’s compact and modular marine carbon capture systems, can be easily retrofitted to marine vessels to help them achieve net zero carbon emissions.”
Panziera goes on to add… “Ionada will be ramping up commercialization of our carbon capture technology, with the support of Bureau Veritas within the next eighteen months. Providing ship owners a much-needed solution to achieve the mandated carbon emission reductions.”
Ionada is actively seeking forward-thinking shipowners and charters seeking to implement its innovative carbon capture systems. For further information please visit http://www.Ionada.com.
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification founded in 1828. Our mission focuses on four key challenges: quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and social responsibility. Through our wide ranging expertise, impartiality, and independence — we foster confidence between companies, public authorities, and clients. Bureau Veritas is a Business to Business to Society company, working to transform the world we live in. Driven by societies ever-changing needs, we are working together more closely with our clients. Addressing today’s crucial challenges, and answering society’s aspirations.
About Ionada
Ionada is a global climate technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets post combustion carbon capture systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our sustainable solutions help keep our air, and water clean for future generations. Ionada’s team includes scientists, engineers, and technicians that have developed breakthroughs in technology used to reduce carbon emissions. Ionada is the technology leader in delivering innovative sustainable solutions, to reduce carbon emissions from the oil & gas, thermal power generation, waste to energy, hydrogen, steel, cement and marine industries. Ionada’s mission is disruptive sustainability – providing emission abatement technologies that not only reduce emissions, but also provide a financial benefit to our clients.
For further information please visit https://www.ionada.com.
